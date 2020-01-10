Aspen Journalism 2019 annual report

Operational Highlights

In 2019, we completed our ninth full year of operations and we look forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary in January, 2021.

This year, we continued our reporting on the city of Aspen’s 1965 conditional water-storage rights on Castle and Maroon creeks, which the city agreed to move out of the two pristine valleys;

broke the story of the Colorado Water Conservation Board’s intent to hold closed-door meetings on a water-demand management program and helped open up the meetings;

broke the story of how repairs to a riverwide diversion dam blocked passaged to boaters on the Roaring Fork River, spurring efforts to clear the blockage; and

broke the story of renewed efforts by Aurora and Colorado Springs to move forward with a dam on lower Homestake Creek in the upper Eagle River valley.

We also increased our journalistic capacity, our newsroom, from 1.5 full-time equivalents reporters and editors to 3 FTE; and

published 65 stories (47 were about water issues in the Colorado River basin, 15 were about local and regional environment, and three were about Aspen’s history).

We collaborated on our water stories with Swift Communications newspapers, including The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily, the Summit Daily, the Sky-Hi News, the Craig Press and the Steamboat Pilot; and

partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Water Desk in order to bolster our ongoing collaboration with Swift Communications newspapers on water coverage; and

collaborated with Aspen Public Radio and The Aspen Times on our environment reporting, and collaborated with the Aspen Daily News on our history reporting.

We also won recognition from the Institute for Nonprofit News for best reporting on climate change and the environment in 2019 for our series of stories on the Castle and Maroon creek reservoirs;

learned of our award from the Colorado Press Association for our 2018 story on Highland Bowl, “Taming the snow beast,”

held a Publisher’s Circle event in August with Dick Tofel, president of ProPublica;

had a record year of revenue, raising $311,000, up from $209,000 in 2018,; and

grew our list of donors and funders from 125 to 149!

–

Aspen Journalism Key Metrics 2011 Through 2019

–

Aspen Journalism’s Reporting Capacity In 2019

We started out in 2019 with one employee — Brent Gardner-Smith, serving as executive director, editor and Water Desk reporter — and a $50,000 freelance reporter budget.

We finished 2019 with three employees in the newsroom and an expenditure of $63,000 on freelance reporting, editing, and photographing.

Gardner-Smith retained his duties as editor on the Water Desk, but he handed the Water Desk reporting duties to Heather Sackett, who was hired in October on a full-time basis.

We also hired Elizabeth Stewart-Severy to serve as editor and reporter on the Connie Harvey Environment Desk on a half-time basis.

The $63,000 spent on freelance reporters in 2019 included paying Sackett and Stewart-Severy as freelancers before they became employees, as well on Catherine Lutz, Tim Cooney and Sarah Tory, and our freelance copy editor, Dale Ulland. We consider that level of freelance reporting to equal one FTE.

We now count Gardner-Smith’s position in the newsroom as one-half of a “full-time equivalent” employee in the newsroom, Sackett’s position as one FTE, Stewart-Severy’s position as one-half of an FTE, and our freelance expenditures as one FTE. As such, we now have three FTE reporters and editors. As an organization, we now have four FTEs, with the addition of Reed’s one-half of an FTE, and Gardner-Smith’s other one-half of an FTE.

–

Aspen Journalism’s Approach to Reporting in 2019

Aspen Journalism’s approach to reporting starts with an investigative mindset, which is followed by sustained beat reporting of identified organizations, which includes travel to news meetings and relevant locales, and that is topped off with an emphasis on annotated public documents and original photography.

Our approach also remains collaborative, and in 2019 we built on our ongoing collaboration with Swift Communication newspapers on coverage of Colorado River issues by adding CU Boulder’s new Water Desk to our reporting efforts.

CU’s Water Desk highly values quality reporting on the Colorado River basin and has agreed to a set fee for stories that are produced by freelance reporters working for Aspen Journalism and published in Swift Communications newspapers.

We also established the Connie Harvey Environment Desk and did so centered on a new collaboration at Aspen Public Radio. We then added The Aspen Times in December to the new collaborations, which means our stories on the environment will reach both the listeners of Aspen Public Radio and the readers of The Aspen Times and other Swift Communications newspapers.

And Tim Cooney, a local freelance writer, continued to cover Aspen’s history in collaboration with the Aspen Daily News.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

–

Water Meetings Attended by AJ Reporters in 2019

As is our consistent practice, we informed our reporting by defining a beat and then attending informative meetings relevant to the beat, especially on our Colorado River/water beat.

Below is the list of the 52 water meetings, seminars, tours and conference calls that reporters for Aspen Journalism attended in 2019. (BGS is Brent Gardner-Smith; HS is Heather Sackett.)

Jan. 15-16 (via phone), Colorado River District, Glenwood Springs, BGS

Jan. 17, White River Conservation District meeting, Meeker, BGS

Jan. 22, Colorado River Basin Roundtable (CBRT) Next Steps, Glenwood Springs, BGS

Jan. 28-29, Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), Westminster, BGS

Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1, Colorado Water Congress, Westminster, BGS

Feb. 28, Interbasin Compact Committee, Aurora, BGS

March 13-14, Water in the West (note: bomb cyclone), Aurora, BGS

March 18, CBRT demand management call, BGS

March 20-21, CWCB, Fort Collins, BGS

March 22, Castle/Maroon case status, phone call, BGS

March 25, CBRT, Glenwood Springs

March 29-30, Lincoln Land Institute water seminar, Phoenix, BGS

April 4-5, University of Denver law school seminar, Denver, BGS

April 10, Colorado River Historic Users Pool, conference call, BGS

April 11, City of Aspen water-official interview, Aspen, BGS

April 16-17, Colorado River District quarterly meeting, Glenwood Springs, BGS

May 14, Colorado State of the River, Grand Junction, BGS

May 15-16, CWCB, Gunnison, BGS

May 20, CBRT, Glenwood Springs, BGS

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

June 6-7, Getches-Wilkinson Conference, Boulder, BGS

June 20, Western Slope Basin Roundtables Meeting, Grand Junction, BGS

June 27, Watershed Summit, Denver, BGS

June 28, Upper Colorado River Commission, Keystone, BGS

July 10, Yampa/White/Green Roundtable, Craig, Lauren Blair

July 11, Metro Basin Roundtable, Denver, BGS

July 16, CWCB Arkansas basin project tour, Leadville, BGS

July 17, CWCB meeting, Leadville, BGS

July 18, CWCB/Interbasin Compact Committee (IBCC) meeting, Leadville, BGS

July 18, Healthy Rivers Board meeting, HS

July 22, Colorado Basin Roundtable, Glenwood Springs, HS

Aug. 7 Bureau of Reclamation Ruedi Operations meeting, Basalt, HS

Aug. 8 CWCB Demand Management Agriculture Workgroup, Delta, HS

Aug. 20-22, Colorado Water Congress, Steamboat Springs, HS

Brent Gardner=Smith/Aspen Journalism

Sept. 10, CWCB Demand Management Monitoring and Verification workshop, Grand Junction, HS

Sept. 12, Marble Town Council, Marble, HS

Sept. 16, Gunnison Basin Roundtable, Montrose, HS

Sept. 18, Colorado River District Annual Seminar, Grand Junction, HS

Sept. 19, West Divide Conservancy District, Rifle, HS

Sept. 19, Pitkin County Healthy Rivers and Streams Board, Aspen, HS

Sept. 23, CBRT, Glenwood Springs, HS

Sept. 25-26, All basin roundtable summit, Winter Park, HS

Oct. 8, Basalt Water Conservancy District, Carbondale, HS

Oct. 15-16, Colorado River Water Conservation District quarterly meeting, Glenwood Springs, HS

Oct. 28, CBRT Next Steps meeting, via phone, HS

Nov. 4, CWCB Demand Management Agricultural Impacts Workgroup meeting, Glenwood Springs, HS

Nov. 7, Colorado State University Water in the West Symposium, Denver, HS

Nov. 12, Eric Kuhn book presentation, “Science Be Dammed,” Basalt, HS

Nov. 13-14, Colorado Mesa University Upper Colorado River Basin Water Forum, Grand Junction, HS

Nov. 19, Ruedi Water and Power Authority meeting, invasive species prevention, Basalt, HS

Nov. 20-21, CWCB, Denver, HS

Nov. 22, CWCB Demand Management Environmental Considerations workgroup meeting, Frisco, HS

Nov. 25, CBRT, Glenwood Springs, HS

Dec. 10-13, Colorado River Water Users Association annual conference, Las Vegas, HS

–

Aspen Journalism’s Story Production in 2019

Reporters and editors working for Aspen Journalism produced 65 stories in 2019.

Forty-seven of the stories came from the water desk, with Gardner-Smith writing 27 stories, Sackett writing 16, Lauren Blair writing two, and Lindsay Fendt and Sarah Tory each writing one. The goal for the water desk was to produce approximately 50 stories in 2019.

Of the 47 stories produced by the AJ water desk, 44 were published by The Aspen Times, 21 by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, seven by the Vail Daily, five by the Summit Daily, two by the Steamboat Pilot, one by the Craig Press, one by the Colorado Springs Gazette, and 35 by Coyote Gulch.

Fifteen of AJ’s stories in 2019 came from the Connie Harvey Environment Desk, with Stewart-Severy writing 10 stories, Sackett writing three, and Jeanne McGovern and Catherine Lutz each writing one.

And three of the stories came from the history desk, and all were written by Tim Cooney.

Of the 15 stories produced by the Connie Harvey Environment Desk, seven were radio stories broadcast by Aspen Public Radio and published on the station’s website, and four stories were featured by Aspen Public Radio, meaning that an AJ reporter or editor was interviewed by the radio station about the story and the story was also published on the station’s website, as well on Aspen Journalism’s website. (Each time there is a radio feature produced as part of the collaboration, there are two versions of the story being covered, one for listening to and another for reading).

In addition to Aspen Public Radio, two stories produced by the Connie Harvey Environment Desk were published by The Aspen Times, one was published by the Summit Daily and one was published by the Aspen Daily News.

The 2019 count of total published, broadcast or featured AJ stories is below:

Aspen Journalism: 65

Swift Communications newspapers

The Aspen Times: 46

Glenwood Springs Post Independent: 21

Vail Daily: 7

Summit Daily: 6

Craig Press: 6

Sky-Hi News: 2

Steamboat Pilot: 2

Craig Press: 1

Other

Aspen Daily News: 4

Aspen Public Radio: 11

Colorado Springs Gazette: 1

Coyote Gulch: 35

All of our stories were also published on the Aspen Journalism website under a Creative Commons license, which allows any other publication or website to publish them under our guidelines.

The Aspen Times, 4.24.19.

–

Stories Produced by Aspen Journalism in 2019

In 2019, Aspen Journalism produced stories on three different desks, or beats: its new Connie Harvey Environment Desk, its Water Desk and its Aspen History Desk.

Tom Zuccareno

Connie Harvey Environment Desk: 2019 Stories

July 1, 2019

Watershed-Wide Study Aims To Protect Wildlife’s Homes

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast by Aspen Public Radio.

Will Cardamone

July 3, 2019

As Elk Herds Decline, Researchers Point To Recreation

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast by Aspen Public Radio.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

July 23, 2019

Residents of Marble and Crystal say 13-mile Lead King Loop is being loved to death

By Heather Sackett

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

July 25, 2019

Beavers work hard for river ecosystems

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast by Aspen Public Radio.

Catherine Cussaguet/Aspen Journalism

August 9, 2019

State studying mountain goats near Aspen

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times and the Summit Daily.

Sept. 4, 2019

After clean electricity, Colorado to focus on green transportation, buildings

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast on Aspen Public Radio.

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Journalism

Sept. 23, 2019

Holy Cross looks to build energy resilience post-Lake Christine Fire

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Featured on Aspen Public Radio.

Courtesy Wilderness Workshop

Sept. 25, 2019

Court: BLM must revamp oil and gas development plan, consider climate impacts

By Jeanne McGovern

Featured on Aspen Public Radio.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Nov. 5, 2019

Moose settle in to Colorado and hunters take aim

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast on Aspen Public Radio.

Courtesy of Pitkin County

Nov. 11, 2019

Plan for Penny Hot Springs bans dogs, calls for Leave No Trace ethics

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Featured on Aspen Public Radio.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 13, 2019

Anxiety, grief about climate change lead to new support group in Aspen

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Featured on Aspen Public Radio.

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Dec. 10, 2019

Changes ahead for commercial operations at North Star Nature Preserve

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast by Aspen Public Radio.

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy / Aspen Journalism

Dec. 18, 2019

Degrees of warming: Rising temperatures, shorter winters and a declining snowpack are impacting Aspen’s snow-dependent culture

By Catherine Lutz

Published by the Aspen Daily News, and a version was broadcast and published on Aspen Public Radio.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Dec. 29, 2019

Challenges ahead for aspen forests

By Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Broadcast on Aspen Public Radio.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Dec. 31, 2019

Biologists: Feds’ target numbers too low for Gunnison sage-grouse recovery

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times and featured on Aspen Public Radio.

–

Aspen Journalism Water Desk: 2019 Stories

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Jan. 2, 2019

After expansions, Skico will use about 900 acre-feet of water a year for snowmaking

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Jan. 2, 2019

Snowmass seeking water from the Roaring Fork River for backup supply

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by the Snowmass Sun, The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Jan. 31, 2019

Northwest Colorado water users wary of potential water cutbacks by state

By Lauren Blair

Published by the Steamboat Pilot, the Craig Press and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Feb. 4, 2019

State of Colorado, water managers set to work on water-use reduction plan

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Feb. 7, 2019

Runoff in Colorado River basin likely below-average, federal official warns

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Feb. 9, 2019

Reclamation official explains drought measures in lower Colorado River basin

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Colorado River District

Feb. 20, 2019

Colorado River District seeking to ease tax limitations

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Photo: Courtesy of Bureau of Reclamation

Feb. 25, 2019

Colorado River District sees soft demand for its stored water

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Summit Daily and Coyote Gulch.

Photo: Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

March 9, 2019

Pair of lawsuits challenges need for more Colorado River water

By Lindsay Fendt

Published by Coyote Gulch.

Courtesy Gail Schwartz

March 19, 2019

Gail Schwartz joins a majority of women on Colorado’s state water board

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

March 25, 2019

Colorado water officials start studying statewide program to reduce water use

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily and Coyote Gulch.

March 27, 2019

Horseshoe Bend last on list for Glenwood’s whitewater park sites

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

March 27, 2019

Dangerous diversion structure in Roaring Fork River made worse for boaters after repair by ditch owner

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 3, 2019

Fact fuses with fiction at Phoenix water meeting

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 16, 2019

The Shoshone hydro plant went down, but flows in the Colorado River stayed up

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 19, 2019

Colorado studies options after Trump signs drought contingency plan

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 21, 2019

Colorado River District shifts gaze to a 2020 tax question

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and the Summit Daily.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 24, 2019

Robinson Ditch section on Roaring Fork River gets new opening for rafts, boats

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

April 26, 2019

Aspen responds to judge’s request in Castle/Maroon dam cases

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

May 4, 2019

Checking the water jug that is Lake Powell

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Craig Press and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

May 10, 2019

Water judge issues decree for Aspen’s Castle Creek water storage right, poised to issue Maroon Creek right

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

May 24, 2019

Colorado taking demand-management workgroups behind closed doors

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

May 25, 2019

Ruedi Reservoir expected to fill, and maybe spill

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Summit Daily and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

June 11, 2019

CWCB names water mavens to demand management workgroups

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

June 12, 2019

Possibility of city of Aspen dams on Castle and Maroon creeks eliminated

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

CPW

June 15, 2019

Reservoir releases for endangered fish in Colorado River coming after peak flows

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and the Vail Daily.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

June 20, 2019

Waves in Basalt whitewater park still gnarly

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

CBRT draft BIP via SGM.

June 24, 2019

Dividing the waters: How a compact call might unfold on Western Slope

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

July 17, 2019

Aurora, Colorado Springs seek to drill on lower Homestake Creek dam sites

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Vail Daily, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

July 22, 2019

CWCB changes course, will open most demand management meetings to public

By Brent Gardner-Smith

Published by The Aspen Times, the Craig Press, and Coyote Gulch.

Town of Carbondale

Aug. 12, 2019

Climate change could threaten Carbondale’s water supply

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and Coyote Gulch.

Heather Sackett

Aug. 21, 2019

Meter replacements to help conserve water in Aspen

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Aug. 27, 2019

Water equity a concern for Western Slope water users

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Coyote Gulch,

Jeffrey Deems/ASO, National Snow and Ice Data Center

Sept. 9, 2019

Aspen joins water managers using new technologies to map mountain snowpack, predict streamflows

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

Sept. 24, 2019

Crystal River study on backup supply plan being floated by conservation districts

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Oct. 10, 2019

Supporters say Proposition DD will ‘fund Colorado’s Water Plan,’ but what does that mean?

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily, the Summit Daily and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Oct. 17, 2019

Public asks Pitkin County for Basalt whitewater park to be safer

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Oct. 30, 2019

Demand-management groups multiply in Colorado water fight

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Heather Sackett

Nov. 3, 2019

Leaders of youth-water program get bird’s-eye view of Roaring Fork watershed

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 6, 2019

Proposition DD barely squeaks by

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Vail Daily, the Summit Daily, the Sky-Hi News, the Steamboat Pilot, the Craig Press and Coyote Gulch.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 11, 2019

Monitoring will make sure Aspen snowmaking doesn’t harm creeks

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Sarah Tory/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 18, 2019

Efforts to relocate an ancient wetland could help determine the fate of a water project on lower Homestake Creek

By Sarah Tory

Published by the Vail Daily and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 26, 2019

Aspen moves ahead with integrated water plan and moving its conditional storage rights

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Nov. 29, 2019

Colorado Basin Roundtable OKs grant to study Crystal River backup water supply

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Coyote Gulch.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

Dec. 12, 2019

Diesel spill halts operations at Marble quarry

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Dec. 28, 2019

Northwest Colorado ranchers grapple with state requirements to measure, record water use

By Lauren Blair

Published by the Steamboat Pilot, the Craig Press, The Aspen Times and Coyote Gulch.

Courtesy photo

Dec. 30, 2019

Who should pay for water conservation in the West? Water managers wade into discussion

By Heather Sackett

Published by The Aspen Times, Sky-Hi News, and Coyote Gulch.

–

Aspen Journalism History Desk: 2019 Stories

Flint Smith

March 11, 2019

Hope delivers Pandora’s Box on Aspen Mountain

By Tim Cooney

Published by the Aspen Daily News.

Aspen Historical Society, Litchfield Collection

May 5, 2019

Ski area plans through the years in Aspen’s Little Annie basin

By Tim Cooney

Published by the Aspen Daily News.

Aspen Historical Society

Sept. 15, 2019

Dewatering the Smuggler Mountain mines

By Tim Cooney

Published by the Aspen Daily News.

–

Aspen Journalism’s Media Reach in 2019

Aspen Journalism reaches engaged citizens through its own website, through the websites of other news organizations, and through other news organizations’ publications and broadcasts.

We make a good faith effort to conservatively estimate the number of readers or listeners we may have reached and informed.

According to Google Analytics, from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, the Aspen Journalism website site saw 67,217 sessions (up from 62,811 sessions in 2018), 54,924 users (up from 50,698 in 2018) and 83,075 page views (up from 78,396 in 2018).

The AJ site had 207 active one-day users (down from 216 in 2018), 1,111 active seven-day users (up from 1,108 in 2018), 2,228 active 14-day users (up from 2,042 in 2018) and 3,990 active 30-day users (up from 3,967 in 2018).

We consider that this data suggests that we reach about 200 people on our website on a given day.

Aspen Journalism’s Twitter feed has 1,272 followers (up from 1,201 followers at end of 2018).

We recognize our own unique digital reach remains modest, which is why we continue to place a strong emphasis on collaborating with other news organizations, which have larger audiences than our digital channels do, so far at least.

This article from The Aspen Times, on Dec. 30, 2019, shows how the newspaper can feature statewide water news in a way that is attractive to readers.

–

Reach via Collaborating News Organizations

Aspen Journalism stories in 2019 were featured in the following publications, and the estimated audience information comes from the websites of the publications.

To reach the potential audience figures from newspaper stories, we’ve multiplied the daily print circulation of a publication and their daily online readership by the number of stories we published with the organization.

Hence, for example, X stories in The Aspen Times multiplied by X copies, plus X online reader = X potential “media impressions.”

We recognize, and emphasize, that the resulting number is the high-end of the potential audience for our stories, but it is the most consistent way to measure and compare the number of people we are potentially informing via our reporting. It is also consistent with how many PR firms measure the reach of media stories.

The Aspen Times, distributed from Aspen to Carbondale, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and an online readership of 370,000 visits a month, or approximately 12,000 a day. We published 46 stories in 2019 with The Aspen Times, reaching a total potential of 414,000 media impressions via print and 552,000 digital impressions, for a total of 966,000 impressions.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent, distributed from Basalt to Rifle, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and 30-day website traffic averaging more than 800,000 page views, or 27,000 per day, according to the Post Independent. We published 21 stories with the Post Independent in 2019, resulting in 180,000 print impressions and 243,000 digital impressions, for a total of 423,000.

The Vail Daily, distributed from Vail to Eagle, has a daily print circulation of 10,500, and an estimated online readership of 10,500. We published seven stories with the Vail Daily oil 2019, for al audience of 73,500 print readers and 73,500 digital readers, for a total of 147,000 readers.

The Summit Daily, distributed from Silverthorne to Copper Mountain, has a daily print circulation of 10,000 and an estimated daily online readership of 10,000. We published six stories with the Summit Daily in 2019, for a total potential audience of 60,000 print readers and 60,000 digital readers, for a total of 120,000 readers.

The Craig Press, distributed in Craig, has a twice-weekly print circulation of 6,500 and 7,000 online daily readers and an estimated 4,700 (140,898 sessions over 30 days) digital readers. We published six stories with the Craig Press in 2019, for a total potential audience of 81,000 print readers and 28,200 digital readers, for a total of 109,200 readers.

The Steamboat Pilot, distributed in Routt County, has a daily print circulation of 9,000 and an online readership of about 12,000 sessions a day. We published two stories in 2019 in the Steamboat Pilot, reaching a total potential audience of 18,000 print readers and up to 24,000 digital readers, for a total of 42,000 readers.

The Sky-Hi News, distributed in Grand County, has a print circulation of 5,500 and an estimated online readership of about 5,000. We published two stories, reaching a total potential audience of 11,000 print readers and 10,000 digital readers, for a total of 21,000 readers.

The Aspen Daily News, distributed from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, with a daily print circulation of 14,500 and online readership of 2,000 users on an average day. We published four stories in 2019 in the Daily News, reaching a total potential audience of 58,000 print readers and 8,000 digital readers, for total of 64,000 readers.

Aspen Public Radio estimates it has 2,300 listeners each weekday morning. The station broadcast 11 Aspen Journalism stories or interviews in 2019 during this period, so we estimated our stories could have been heard by 25,300 listeners.

The Colorado Springs Gazette, distributed in Colorado Springs, has a combined print and digital readership of 122,200 a day. We published one story in 2019 with the Gazette, for a potential of 122,200 readers.

Coyote Gulch reaches approximately 5,000 visitors a day, and many of them are water professionals, including attorneys, engineers and consultants. Coyote Gulch published 35 of our stories in 2019, reaching a potential audience of 175,000 readers.

In total, Aspen Journalism stories published or broadcast by our collaborative partners may have reached a potential audience of 2,205,900 readers and listeners. Savvy (or cynical) media professionals may be inclined to discount that number by as much as half, which would mean, in that case, we reached a cumulative audience of about 1.1 million.

Reach Via Public Radio Exposure

Aspen Public Radio

Aspen Journalism’s reporting was featured on 11 news stories or on-air interviews at APR, as well as the news stories or interviews being published on the station’s website.

July 1, 2019

“Watershed-Wide Study Aims to Protect Wildlife’s Homes,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

July 2, 2019

“As Elk Herds Decline, Researchers Point to Recreation,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

July 24, 2109

“Beavers Work Hard for River Ecosystems,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Sept. 4, 2019

“After Clean Electricity, Colorado to Focus on Green Transportation, Buildings,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Sept. 22, 2019

“Holy Cross Looks to Build Energy Resilience Post-Lake Christine Fire,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Oct. 2, 2019

“Climate Impacts Must Be Considered in Future Colorado River Basin Oil Leases,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Nov. 5, 2019

“As Colorado’s Moose Population Grows, So Does Hunting,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Nov. 8, 2019

“Penny Hot Springs Gets a Management Plan,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Nov. 12, 2019

“Climate-Anxiety Group Forms in Aspen,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Dec. 9, 2019

“Changes Ahead for Commercial Operations at North Star Nature Preserve,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Dec. 20, 2019

“Degrees of Warming: Rising Temperatures, Shorter Winters and Declining Snowpack Are Impacting Aspen,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Dec. 26, 2019

Challenges Ahead for Aspen Forests, with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

Dec. 31, 2019

“Biologists: Feds’ Target Numbers Too Low for Gunnison Sage-Grouse Recovery,” with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy

KDNK, Carbondale

Aspen Journalism’s reporting was featured four times on KDNK, during interviews with reporters about their stories.

Feb. 22, 2019

KDNK News Brief: “Colorado River District Considers Vote to Free Up Tax Revenue,” with Brent Gardner-Smith

Aug. 1, 2019

Booked: “News That Matters with Brent Gardner-Smith and Lucas Turner,” with Brent Gardner-Smith

Oct. 10, 2019

Booked: “Tim Cooney on a Death-Defying Feat Never Before Attempted,” with Tim Cooney

Dec. 20, 2019

Booked: “Aspen Journalism Breaks Story of Spill at Marble Quarry,” with Heather Sackett

Brent Gardner-Smith/Aspen Journalism

Aspen Journalism’s Impact and Influence in 2019

The end of the Castle and Maroon reservoirs

On June 12, 2019, Aspen Journalism published a story with the headline “Possibility of City of Aspen dams on Castle and Maroon creeks eliminated,” which culminated seven years of reporting on the city of Aspen’s effort to maintain its conditional water storage rights tied to two large dams on upper Castle and Maroon creeks.

The story was recognized by the Institute for Nonprofit News as among the best nonprofit reporting in 2019. INN said: “Aspen Journalism published the capstone story in a multiyear investigation of whether the City of Aspen would maintain water rights tied to a potential 155-foot-tall dam within view of one of Colorado’s most scenic peaks, the Maroon Bells. Explaining how a complex, difficult-to-cover case was resolved in state water court, the story said the city agreed to seek to build dams and reservoirs in less environmentally sensitive areas.”

We believe it is fair to say that without Aspen Journalism’s reporting on the subject, which began in 2012 with the story “City maintains rights for dams on Castle and Maroon creeks,” the city’s conditional water rights would have remained on the books.

Helping to open demand-management meetings

Aspen Journalism broke the news that the Colorado Water Conservation Board was planning to hold an extensive series of demand-management meetings, with a long list of water professionals, behind closed doors. We believe that our exclusive coverage of the state agency’s intent to hold closed-door meetings brought attention to the agency’s intent, and galvanized opposition to that approach. The CWCB then decided to hold the meetings in public sessions.

Cleaning up the Robinson Ditch diversion structure

Aspen Journalism broke the story that the managers of a riverwide diversion structure on the Roaring Fork River had inadvertently blocked boat passage on the river after making repairs. Our reporting brought the issue to the attention of the local boating community, and the ditch managers worked with local boaters, including a commercial rafting company, to rearrange the boulders in time for the 2019 boating season on the river.

Homestake Creek reservoirs

Aspen Journalism broke the story at Aurora and Colorado Springs had filed an application with the U.S. Forest Service to drill test bores at several potential dam sites on lower Homestake Creek, below Homestake Reservoir, in the Eagle River basin. Our story brought attention to the efforts by the two cities to construct another dam on Homestake Creek, and the story kept citizens and river advocates informed.

Basalt whitewater park

Aspen Journalism has covered for several years the development by Pitkin County of a whitewater park, and an associated water right, on the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. Our reporting in 2019 documented the dangerous boating conditions created by the county’s infrastructure in the river at high water. Local citizens then urged the county to reduce the hazard by going back into the river, for the third time, and reworking the wave-producing infrastructure.

Oil spill in the quarry in Marble

Aspen Journalism broke the story about a significant oil spill in the marble quarry in Marble and helped inform the citizens of Marble and state regulators about the incident.

Continued coverage of demand management

Aspen Journalism has been covering state and regional water policy on the Colorado River basin since 2015, and we informed a wide audience on an emerging demand management, or water-use reduction program, from the state of Colorado.

–

Tweets About Aspen Journalism in 2019

Here are some of the nice things people said about Aspen Journalism on Twitter in 2019: …

–

Aspen Journalism’s Editorial Independence Policy

We subscribe to standards of editorial independence adopted by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Aspen Journalism is an independent news organization and retains full authority over its editorial content.

We are aware of the pitfalls that can arise when a news organization accepts any form of revenue, either in the nonprofit model in the form of donations or in the commercial model in the form of advertising. As such, we diligently maintain a firewall between revenue and the newsroom.

Our news judgments are made independently and are not based on or influenced by donors.

Our organization accepts donations to support the coverage of particular beats or broad coverage areas, but our organization maintains editorial control of all of the resulting coverage.

We cede no right of review or influence of any of our editorial content.

We do not accept anonymous donations.

We disclose donations on our “About & Contact” page, and we list each donation by name, the date we received the donation and the donation amount, and we do so as soon as we receive the donation.

When we deem it necessary and appropriate, we disclose our donors and key stakeholders in our stories or in an editor’s note.

Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of donors or their products, services, actions or opinions.

–

Aspen Journalism’s Donors and Funders in 2019

Jon Banks, 12.31.19, $250

Susan Brady, 12.31.19, $2,000

Steve and Molly Child, 12.31.19, $52

Brent Gardner-Smith, 12.31.19, $250

Marcella Larsen, 12.31.19, $515

Howie Mallory, 12.31.19, $150

Pete McBride, 12.31.19, $1,000

Frank Peters and Marjory Musgrave, 12.31.19, $500

Rob Rafelson, 12.31.19, $103

Kate Van Schaack, 12.31.19, $ 52

Paul Andersen, 12.30.19, $52

Art Burrows, 12.30.19, $52

Oni Butterfly, 12.30.19, $26

Gavin Dahl, 12.30.19, $21

Tim Estin, 12.30.19, $206

David Fleisher and Gina Berko, 12.30.19, $258

Bill Hunt, 12.30.19, $2,500

David Hyman, 12.30.10, $515

Torie Jarvis, 12.30.10, $41

Dave Munk, 12.30.19, $31

Harry Teague, 12.30.19, $1,029

Ruth Carver, 12.28.19, $1,000

Joan Harvey, 12.28.19, $100

Loren Jenkins, 12.28.19, $250

John Keleher, 12.28.19, $26

Russ Criswell, 12.27.19, $52

John Fielder, 12.27.19, $250

Mark Tache and Christin Cooper, 12.27.19, $206

Howie Mallory, 12.26.19, $150

Will Roush, 12.26.19, $150

Kate Bulkley, 12.25.19, $261

Judy Barnard, 12.23.19, $415

Curtis Robinson, 12.23.19, $1,000

Jeff Davlyn, 12.23.19, $52

Pam Moore, 12.23.19, $1,000

Patti Stranahan, 12.23.19, $1,029

Bob Harris, 12.22.19, $206

Michael Lipkin, 12.22.19, $515

David Hiser, 12.22.19, $35

Ted Conover, 12.22.19, $52

Ron Schiller, 12.22.19, $258

Lorenzo Semple III, 12.22.19, $50

Valerie MacDonald, 12.21.19, $103

Joel Scott, 12.21.19, $103

Linda Resnick, via Resnick Fnd, $5,000

Richard and Marianne Kipper, 12.20.19, $400

Bill Stirling, 12.19.19, $150

Jill Soffer, via Our Part, 12.18.19, $5,000

Marcie and Robert Musser, 12.17.19, $2,500

Bob Purvis, 12.17.19, $1,000

Sue Helm, 12.17.19, $100

Lynn Nichols and Jim Gilchrist, 12.17.19, $103

Dexter Williams, 12.17.19, $50

Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Assoc., 12.16.19, $200

Judy Steinberg, 12.16.19, $5,000

Greg Poschman, 12.13.2019, $100

Sarah and Richard Shaw, 12.12.19, $250

Mary and Hugh Wise, 12.12.19, $1,000

Stan Bialek, 12.10.19, $100

Tim Cooney, 12.10.19, $26

John Hoffman, 12.10.19, $100

John Bennett, 12.10.2019, $102

Ken Ransford, 12.10.2019, $102

Tim Cooney, 12.10.2019, $26

Martens Foundation, 12.10.19, $3,000

Flynn Stewart-Severy, via F&M Architects, 12.9.19, $1,000

Lissa Ballinger, 12.9.2019, $52

Cici Fox, 12.9.2019, $52

Peter Van Domelen, 12.9.2019, $1,029

Sara Garton, 12.9.19, $75

Cindy Houben, 12.8.19, $50

Bob and Ruth Wade, 12.7.2019, $52

Jacolyn and John Bucksbaum, 12.5.19, $1,000

Gail Holstein, 12.5.19, $50

Paul Menter, 12.5.2019, $103

Matthew Rice, 12.5.2019, $31

Mary Sackett, 12.5.2019, $103

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, 12.5.2019, $103

Austin Gardner-Smith, monthly, $250

Karin Teague, 12.4.19, $52

Helen Okobokekeimei, 12.4.19, $5

Frank Peters, 12.4.19, $103

Jim Pokrandt, 12.4.19, $103

Doug Throm, 12.4.19, $52

Michael Hassig, 12.4.19, $103

Bill Jochems, 12.3.2019, $100

Lynda Palevsky, 12.3.2019, $100

Mary Ann Inouye, 12.3.19, $26

Diane Johnson, 12.3.19, $52

Skip Behrhorst, 12.3.19, $515

Nancy Lovendahl, 12.3.19, $21

Deborah Bradford, 12.2.19, $1,029

Bruce Berger, 12.2.19, $250

Mary and Sven Dominick-Coomer, 12.2.19, $250

Sara Ransford, 12.2.19, $1,000

Pam Moore, 12.1.19, $148

Jay Gallagher, 12.1.19, $103

Elizabeth Payton, 12.1.19, $52Pam Moore, 12.1.19, $148

Felicity Huffman, 11.29.19, $1,200

Michael McVoy, 11.27.19, $1,000

Barbara Reese, 11.26.19, $3,000

Jeremy and Angela Foster, 11.25.19, $500

Marcia Corbin, 11.24.19, $100

Annie Rickenbaugh, 11.24.19, $250

Fred Malo, 11.21.19, $11

Tim McFlynn, monthly, $180

Brent Gardner-Smith, 11.20.19, $50

Loretta Lohman, 11.18.19, $26

Leisha John, 11.17.19, $103

Chuck and Meredith Ogilby, 11.15.19, $200

Carol Duell, 11.14.19, $200

Ford and Susan Schumann, 11.14.19, $5,000

Mark Harvey, 11.13.19, $5,000

Judith Steinberg, 11.9.19, $1,029

Peter Looram, 11.9.19, $5,000

Pat Hunter, 11.8.19, $52

Muriel Harvey, 11.7.19, $1,029

Hensley and James Peterson, 11.6.19, $1,000

Dave Maass, 11.5.19, $10

Mitch Levy, 11.3.19, $206

Betty Severy, 11.3.19, $200

Paulina Vander Noordaa, 11.1.19, $26

Mary Conover, 11.1.19, $206

George Sibley, 11.1.19, $26

Robert Gardner, 11.1.19, $103

Ken Neubecker, 11.1.19, $103

Brent Gardner-Smith, 11.1.19, $100

New-Land Foundation, 11.1.19, $15,000

Michael Johnston, 11.1.19, $10,000

Aspen Business Center Foundation, 10.28.19, $35,000

Dave Reed, 10.20.19, $26

Brent Gardner-Smith, monthly, $572

T.A. Barron, 10.9.19, $5,000

Sue Edelstein and Bill Spence, 9.26.19, $1,000

Mark Harvey, 9.26.19, $3,000

Maki Foundation, 9.26.19, $5,000

The Water Desk at the University of Colorado, 9.17.19, $10,000**

Robin Waters, 8.29.19, $36

Edgar Boyles, 8.28.19, $50

Michael Kinsley, 8.27.19, $100

Jackie Merrill and Jay Hughes, 8.23.19, $1,000

John Orr, monthly, $15

Richard Tofel, 8.12.19, $930*

Mark Harvey, 8.11.19, $3,500

Hal Harvey, 8.11.19, $3,500

Ann Knight, 8.10.19, $1,000

The Water Desk at the University of Colorado, 8.6.19, $5,000**

Ann Harvey, 7.25.19, $3,500

Mark Harvey, 7.22.19, $2,000

Tim McFlynn, 7.22.19, $100

Bill Jochems, 6.26.19, $103

Tim McFlynn, 6.25.19, $100

Colorado Media Project, 6.11.19, $1,500

Mark Harvey, 4.19.19, $6,000

Sue Helm, 4.5.19, $100

Catena Foundation, 4.1.19, $100,000

Howie Mallory, 3.21.19, $150

NewsMatch, via the Miami Foundation, 2.21.19, $30,000

Wayne Ethridge, 2.21.19, $100

Danny Kaye and Sylvia Kaye Foundation, 2.18.19, $1,500

Muffy and Andy DiSabatino, 2.18.19, $500

Chuck Oligby, 1.21.19, $200

Harry Teague, 1.18.19, $1,000

Bruce Gordon, 1.8.19, $26

* in-kind

** fee for service

–

Aspen Journalism’s Publisher’s Circle

This past summer, AJ expanded into a new role: bringing journalists and readers together to build a community of engaged supporters of quality journalism and a free press.

Our first such event, held at the Aspen Meadows on Aug. 13, featured Brent Gardner-Smith interviewing Richard Tofel, president of ProPublica, the paragon of nonprofit investigative journalism. Tofel’s remarks ranged from Pulitzers to paywalls, with this highlight for us:

“I’ve watched with great interest what Brent and his colleagues have done at Aspen Journalism now for a decade. I think this kind of thing can make an enormous difference in a community like this.

“Just like you want to have a great hospital, and you want to have a great art museum, and you want to have some theater, and you want to have educational institutions that lift the place up, you need some public-interest journalism to keep a community vibrant, to keep it self-regulating, to keep it able to govern itself in a democratic way, and I hope this community will do that.”

We plan to produce two Publisher’s Circle events in 2020, one over Presidents Day weekend with Carl Hulse, the Washington, D.C., correspondent for The New York Times, and one the first week in August with Evan Smith, the CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Photo by Red

–

Aspen Journalism’s staff and freelancers

Editor and Executive Director

Brent Gardner-Smith has also been a reporter at the Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times and KSNO, and executive director at Aspen Public Radio. He has won awards from the Colorado Press Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2010, he worked at ProPublica while earning his master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Managine Editor and Water Desk Editor

Heather Sackett has worked as a reporter at The Denver Post, the Littleton Independent and the Telluride Daily Planet. Her work has also been published in The Colorado Sun and Adventure Journal. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado Boulder and her reporting has been recognized by the Colorado Press Association.

Connie Harvey Environment Desk Editor

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy is editor of Aspen Journalism’s Connie Harvey Environment Desk, named in honor of the longtime Aspen environmentalist. Stewart-Severy is covering the environment in collaboration with Aspen Public Radio. An award-winning broadcast journalist, she has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in education from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Freelance Water and Environment Reporter

Sarah Tory covers water and the environment for Aspen Journalism. She is a freelance reporter and a correspondent for High Country News, and her work has appeared in The Atlantic, Hakai, Mother Jones, Slate, and The Colorado Independent. She studied literature at Williams College and received a master’s degree in creative nonfiction writing from Columbia University.

History Desk Editor

Tim Cooney is a freelance writer and former Aspen Mountain ski patroller. The Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, The Avalanche Review, Aspen Sojourner, Ski, and Powder have published his work. His Aspen Journalism story “Taming the Snow Beast” won a 2018 award for best story-and-picture combo from the Colorado Press Association. He has bachelor of arts degrees in government and philosophy from the University of Denver.

Freelance Copy Editor

Dale Ulland is a freelance copy editor. He has also worked as a reporter, features editor, page designer and copy editor in his journalism career, including at The Fort Collins Coloradoan and The Denver Post, where he was employed for more than 20 years. Dale has a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Montana.

Development Director

Dave Reed has more than 20 years’ experience doing fundraising and communications for area nonprofits, including Wilderness Workshop and Rocky Mountain Institute. He started his career as a journalist, writing for The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News and other publications, and has authored several editions of The Rough Guide to Nepal.

Aspen Journalism’s Board of Directors

Tim McFlynn, chair, is executive director of Public Counsel of the Rockies and a mediator with Aspen Dispute Resolution. He was co-founder of both Pitkin County Open Space and the Manaus Fund. He has served as board president of Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Wilderness Workshop, and Western Resource Advocates.

Mark Harvey, treasurer, is a local rancher, writer, filmmaker and photographer. He is also on the board of EcoFlight, and has been on the boards of High Country News and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. Mark is the son of Connie Harvey, the namesake of the Connie Harvey Environment Desk.

Michael McVoy is an investment adviser at Raymond James Financial Services in Aspen and the former co-publisher of The Aspen Times. In the nonprofit sector, he serves on the Pitkin County Retirement Board, the Roaring Fork Transit Authority Board and leads the Roaring Fork Community Development Corporation.

Judith Zee Steinberg worked professionally in the international energy sector and serves as a board member at the Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, and J Street, in Washington, D.C. She has also served on the boards of Aspen Public Radio and the NPR Foundation.

Harry Teague is the founder of and principal designer at Harry Teague Architects. His work includes the Benedict Music Tent, the Joan and Irving Harris Concert Hall, the Bucksbaum Campus of the Aspen Music Festival and School, and the Anderson Ranch Art Center. He is also on the boards of the Aspen Science Center and Future Generations University.

Journalism Advisory Board

Dave Danforth is the founder and former owner of the Aspen Daily News. The paper, which has the slogan “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen,” was founded in 1978. Danforth sold it to local buyers in 2017. He also co-founded The Conway Daily Sun, the (Palo Alto) Daily News, the Berkeley Daily Planet and the Santa Monica Daily Press.

Charles Davis is dean of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and is co-author of “Principles of American Journalism.” He also spent 14 years as a faculty member at the Missouri School of Journalism and served as executive director of the National Freedom of Information Coalition.

Charlie Firestone is the executive director of the Aspen Institute Communications and Society Program and a vice president of the Aspen Institute. Firestone was also director of the Communications Law Program at the University of California at Los Angeles and adjunct professor of law at the UCLA Law School from 1977-90.

Laura Frank is vice president of journalism at Rocky Mountain PBS and founder of the I-News Network, which merged with RMPBS. She was an investigative reporter at the Rocky Mountain News specializing in in-depth reporting that requires data analysis and deep public-records research.

David Krause has been the editor of The Aspen Times since February 2017. Before that, he spent nearly 17 years at The Denver Post, first as night sports editor and an assigning editor, and then as deputy city editor. He has also worked for the Denver NBC affiliate as a sports producer and for newspapers in Loveland and Oklahoma City.

Catherine Lutz is an Aspen-based freelance writer, reporter and editor. She contributes to a wide range of publications, including Aspen Sojourner and The Aspen Times, and edits for a number of clients, including the Aspen Institute. A longtime local journalist, Catherine is the former managing editor of the Aspen Daily News.

John Masters is the executive director at GrassRoots Community Network, a position he has held since 2001. He has also worked as program director at Aspen Television Channel 8, as owner of Masters Studio, a video and television production firm in Aspen, and as senior video and television producer at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.

Curtis Robinson, chair, is senior counsel for media strategy at CRAFT Media Digital. He is the co-founder of Roaring Fork Sunday, a former editor of the Aspen Daily News, and a member of Aspen Journalism’s Publisher’s Circle. He has also helped develop books with Hunter S. Thompson and Douglas Brinkley.

Carolyn Sackariason is a reporter at The Aspen Times, where she covers city hall. She has previously worked as news director at Aspen Public Radio, editor at the Aspen Daily News and publisher of the Snowmass Sun. Carolyn is also a co-owner of the Santa Monica Daily Press in Santa Monica, Calif.

Steve Skinner is the general manager of KFFR, a public radio station in Winter Park. He also served as general manager at KDNK in Carbondale, as program director at Aspen Public Radio, and as a DJ at KSPN and KSNO. Steve is a weekly weekly columnist for the Aspen Daily News and the Winter Park Times.

Andy Stone is the co-author, along with his wife, Linda Lafferty, of “Light in the Shadows,” a novel about Caravaggio. Stone is also the author of “Aspen Drift,” a novel about journalism in Aspen, and “Song of the Kingdom.” Andy also worked as a reporter, editor, columnist and publisher at The Aspen Times.

Curtis Wackerle is editor of the Aspen Daily News, where he has worked since 2006. He has served in every facet of local journalism, including covering city hall and general assignment reporting, serving as managing editor from 2010-15 and then as editor. Curtis is also a debate moderator, editorial board member, opinion writer and podcast guest. He has a journalism degree from the University of Montana.

Nancy Watzman is director of the Colorado Media Project and an award-winning investigative journalist, researcher and strategist. She has also worked with the Internet Archive, the Sunlight Foundation, the Center for Public Integrity, the Center for Responsive Politics, the Democracy Fund, and the Knight Foundation.

Mike Webb is senior vice president for communications at the News Literacy Project. Before joining NLP in July 2019, Mike served as a vice president at BerlinRosen, a Washington, D.C., public-affairs firm. He was also director and vice president of communications at ProPublica and led sales and marketing efforts at Honolulu Civil Beat.

Financial and Legal Advisors

Mike Marolt is a CPA in his native Aspen, a KPMG Peat Marwick alumnus and a member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. His accomplishments include the first skiing descents of numerous mountain peaks in the Himalayas and shooting and producing the movie “Skiing Everest.”

Denise Jurgens is a CPA and partner at Reese Henry and Company, where she has worked since 1984. She has an extensive background in auditing and accounting services, including internal-control procedures and organization governance, and a deep knowledge of IRS rules for not-for-profit organizations.

Ken Ransford is a Basalt-based attorney, investment adviser and CPA specializing in income-tax and estate-tax law for small businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations. Ken serves as the secretary of the Colorado Basin Roundtable, and he holds a voting seat representing recreational interests.

About Aspen Journalism

Aspen Journalism is an independent journalism organization founded in 2011 and based in Aspen, Colo. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and considered an educational organization by the Internal Revenue Service.

Our mission is to produce quality, in-depth journalism, as we believe well-informed citizens make better decisions. Our approach is both investigative and collaborative.

Our coverage area radiates outward from Aspen to Snowmass Village, Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Summit counties, the Western Slope, Colorado, and the West.

Since 2011, we’ve covered water, education, land-use, local government, housing, transportation, energy, wealth, real estate, the ski industry and development.

Aspen Journalism is a recognized member of the Colorado Press Association and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Our office is in the Benedict Building in Aspen, at 1280 Ute Avenue, Suite 4.

We welcome comments, suggestions and questions via phone (970-948-1930) and email (news@aspenjournalism.org).

Our office address is:

Aspen Journalism

1280 Ute Avenue, Suite 6

Aspen, CO 81611

Our mailing address is:

Aspen Journalism

P.O. Box 10101

Aspen, CO 81611

For the Record: Other Organizational Info, 2011 to 2019

Journalists at Aspen Journalism, 2011 to 2019

2011

Brent Gardner-Smith and David Frey

2012

Brent Gardner-Smith, Madeleine Osberger, Brady Hurley, Dan Bayer, Catherine Lutz, Tim Mutrie

2013

Brent Gardner-Smith, Catherine Lutz, Allen Best, Madeleine Osberger, Bob Ward, Paul Andersen, Brady Hurley

2014

Brent Gardner-Smith, Bob Ward, Paul Andersen, Madeleine Osberger, Catherine Lutz, John Colson, Nelson Harvey

2015

Brent Gardner-Smith, Bob Ward

2016

Brent Gardner-Smith, Allen Best, Catherine Lutz, Tim Cooney

2017

Brent Gardner-Smith, Heather Sackett, Sarah Tory, Lindsay Fendt, Allen Best, Tim Cooney

2018

Brent Gardner-Smith, Heather Sackett, Lindsay Fendt, Sarah Tory, Jason Blevins, Ali Margo, Tim Cooney, Dale Ulland

2019

Brent Gardner-Smith, Heather Sackett, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, Sarah Tory, Catherine Lutz, Lauren Blair, Dale Ulland, Tim Cooney

Influence and Impact from Our Reporting, 2011 to 2019

2011

Crystal River dams, Base Village and regional demographics.

2012

Aspen hydro, Base Village, Bear Ranch, polo field and Crystal River.

2013

Windstar, hospital charges, Aspen hydro and Base Village.

2014

Aspen hydro, affordable housing, art museum, billionaires and Colorado River

2015

Aspen and Roaring Fork school districts, Colorado Water Plan and basin roundtables

2016

Castle/Maroon dams, Colorado River issues and wasteful irrigation.

2017

Colorado River, wasteful irrigation and a money-for-fallowing program.

2018

Maroon/Castle dams lead to settlement with city, drought-contingency planning and demand management.

2019

Decrees for the Maroon/Castle dams eliminated, state water meetings pried opened, Roaring Fork diversion cleaned up, and Homestake dam plans revealed.

Collaborating News Organizations, 2011 to 2019

2011

The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio, The Denver Post, KDNK, and The Snowmass Sun.

2012

Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, The Denver Post, The Snowmass Sun, and the Aspen Business Journal

2013

Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, The Denver Post, The Snowmass Sun, and the Aspen Business Journal

2014

Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Investigate West, and Aspen Sojourner

2015

The Aspen Times (education), the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, and the Aspen Daily News

2016

Aspen Daily News

2017

Swift Communications newspapers, including The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Vail Daily, Summit Daily, Ski-Hi News, and Steamboat Pilot); the Aspen Daily News; and High Country News.

2018

Swift Communications newspapers, including The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Vail Daily, Summit Daily, Ski-Hi News, and Steamboat Pilot; the Aspen Daily News; and Aspen Sojourner magazine.

2019

Swift Communications newspapers, including The Aspen Times, the Snowmass Sun, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Vail Daily, Summit Daily, Ski-Hi News, Craig Press, and Steamboat Pilot; the Aspen Daily News; and Aspen Public Radio.