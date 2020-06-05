Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/5/20
Next Update: 6/8/20
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Testing is increasing in Pitkin County. Nearly a quarter of the confirmed cases are in their 60s.
Note: Eagle and Garfield counties have reported more up-to-date data (see below).
Eagle County reports two new cases. Most cases in Eagle County occurred in March when the positivity rate reached 32 percent. Since then, Eagle County has seen its positivity rate decreasing partly due to the increase in its testing capacity. Not only hospitalized patients or people with severe symptoms are now getting testing.
Garfield County reports three additional cases today. More than one-third of the cases live in Glenwood Springs. On the county’s dashboard, testing numbers only include Grand River and Valley View hospitals.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
