Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/8/20
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
The above graph shows that more than 80 percent of the tests were positive in late March-early April. This high rate is due to a targeted testing approach toward people with severe symptoms. Since then, the positivity rate has decreased as more people are getting tested. CDPHE established a positivity threshold to indicate whether testing is representative enough and does not only concern people with the most severe symptoms.
These two graphs show that most confirmed cases in Eagle County were the most symptomatic in March. Eagle County’s testing number only includes PCR tests—and not serology tests.
Most people who got COVID-19 lived in Glenwood Springs, New Castle, and Carbondale, which also are the most populous towns in the county. However, Rifle, which is the second-most populous city in Garfield County, only counts for about 13 percent of the cases. On the county’s dashboard, testing numbers only include Grand River and Valley View hospitals.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
Other Info:
Media sources
