Virus Beta

Tracking the Curve

By |
More

CDPHE, 6.8.20

Latest Update: 6/8/20

City of Aspen Info

Town of Snowmass Village Info

Pitkin County Info

Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard

Pitkin County, 6.8.20

Pitkin County, 6.8.20

Pitkin County, 6.8.20

The above graph shows that more than 80 percent of the tests were positive in late March-early April. This high rate is due to a targeted testing approach toward people with severe symptoms. Since then, the positivity rate has decreased as more people are getting tested. CDPHE established a positivity threshold to indicate whether testing is  representative enough and does not only concern people with the most severe symptoms.

Eagle County Info

Eagle County Data

Eagle County, 6.8.20

These two graphs show that most confirmed cases in Eagle County were the most symptomatic in March. Eagle County’s testing number only includes PCR tests—and not serology tests.

Garfield County

Garfield County Data

Garfield County, 6.8.20

Most people who got COVID-19 lived in Glenwood Springs, New Castle, and Carbondale, which also are the most populous towns in the county. However, Rifle, which is the second-most populous city in Garfield County, only counts for about 13 percent of the cases. On the county’s dashboard, testing numbers only include Grand River and Valley View hospitals.

 

Made with Flourish

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data

CDPHE, 6.8.20

CDPHE, 6.8.20

CDPHE, 6.8.20

CDPHE, 6.8.20

CDPHE, 6.8.20

CDPHE, 6.8.20

 

 

The Colorado Sun Data

The Colorado Sun, 6.8.20

The New York Times Data

NYT, 6.8.20

Washington Post Data

WP, 6.8.20

WP, 6.8.20

The Financial Times Data

FT, 6.8.20

ProPublica Data

BBC News

John Hopkins University Data

nCoV2019.live Data

Worldometer: Coronavirus

Other Info:

Aspen Valley Hospital

Valley View Hospital

Aspen Community Foundation

Media sources

Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.

Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”

The Aspen Times

Aspen Daily News

Aspen Public Radio

KDNK, Carbondale

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Vail Daily

Summit Daily

Steamboat Pilot

Telluride Daily Planet

Colorado Sun

Colorado Independent

Denver Post

Colorado Public Radio

Colorado Politics

Comments are closed.