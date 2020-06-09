Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/9/20

Pitkin County reports two additional cases. One of them is linked to the El Jebel City Market’s cases.

“Over the weekend we had a small cluster of cases identified, four positive individuals that were spread amongst multiple counties, which, I know, is a scenario anyone was concerned about when we were talking about contact tracing,” said the Pitkin County’s Manager Jon Peacock today at the county’s BOCC Work Session.

The dashboard doesn’t show how many people are being monitored or in quarantine. Peacock said 17 individuals are considered to have had contact with the Pitkin resident tested positive who works at the El Jebel grocery store. These individuals are currently in quarantine. If they become symptomatic, they will be tested, Peacock said.

About 50 people are now monitored across the three counties.

Eagle County reports two new cases and Garfield County reports six additional cases. None of their dashboards indicate whether these cases are linked to El Jebel City Market.

In Garfield County, five of the newly confirmed were symptomatic between May 25 and June 7, while only one of them was contagious a month ago.

The graph shows an increase in the number of people currently hospitalized and still under COVID-19 investigation.

