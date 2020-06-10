Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/10/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin, Garfield, and Eagle counties report additional cases today. The three counties’ dashboards show that the trend in new cases in Eagle and Garfield counties is increasing.
Statewide hospital data show a spike in currently hospitalized people for confirmed COVID-19.
According to the NYT data, Eagle County is one of the Colorado hot spots.
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
