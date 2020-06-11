Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/11/20
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Statewide data show that the number of people currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 is going down again.
Pitkin County’s dashboard shows a 5 percent positivity rate, which indicates a greater number of people getting tested with few positive results.
Eagle and Garfield counties are reporting new cases today.
While Pitkin County announced on Tuesday that about 50 people are in isolation after being in contact with one of the four El Jebel City Market’s infected employees, “county reiterates the ‘five commitments,’ ” reports the Aspen Daily News.
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
The two graphs below let you compare PCR and serology tests. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. PCR tests are performed when the individual is actively infected, while serology tests detect the presence of antibodies that the individual may have developed during the first week or two.
