Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/12/20

Next Update: 6/15/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin, Garfield, and Eagle counties report new cases. While Pitkin County didn’t report any new confirmed cases that were currently contagious for over a month, the county has now reported three new cases since May 30.

Statewide hospitalization data shows that the number of hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 is stable.

The Aspen Daily News reports today the temporarily closure of a Midvalley restaurant temporary due to a positive test.

The Aspen Daily News also reports on the Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) capacity. “The medical team is confident in continuing the county’s phased-in economic reopening plan,” wrote the Aspen Daily News.

The Aspen Times reports that AVH said that “there’s no sign of a surge in cases.” According to the Aspen Times, AVH CEO Dave Ressler said, “The facility has seen a lot of people with allergies lately, which has led to an uptick in negative COVID tests.”

This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below. A negative number is often the result of an ongoing investigation that determines the county where the individual lives. On Thursday, the county’s dashboard showed 62 cases.

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

