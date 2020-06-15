Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/15/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties are reporting an increase in the number of positive cases.
This increase aligns with the closure of a second local restaurant, Meat & Cheese, this weekend after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19, reported the Aspen Daily News and The Aspen Times.
Last week, Pitkin County increased its testing capacity, as the county’s data shows. More people got tested, which resulted in more confirmed cases, but the positivity rate stayed stable.
Statewide hospitalization data is not decreasing either. The data shows that the number of hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 is stable. There’s been a slight increase in hospitalized patients but still under investigation for COVID-19.
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
The two graphs below let you compare PCR and serology tests. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. PCR tests are performed when the individual is actively infected, while serology tests detect the presence of antibodies that the individual may have developed during the first week or two.
