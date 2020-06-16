Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/16/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties report an increase in confirmed cases: 3 for Eagle, 5 for Pitkin and 14 new cases for Garfield.

The number of cases has been rising in Garfield County since mid-May.

Statewide hospitalization data shows a spike in the number of hospitalized patients still under investigation for COVID-19. One facility reported to the state anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next weeks.

