Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/16/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties report an increase in confirmed cases: 3 for Eagle, 5 for Pitkin and 14 new cases for Garfield.
The number of cases has been rising in Garfield County since mid-May.
Statewide hospitalization data shows a spike in the number of hospitalized patients still under investigation for COVID-19. One facility reported to the state anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next weeks.
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
