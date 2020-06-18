Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/17/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties report an increase in confirmed cases. Statewide, the number of cases is rising as well.

Garfield County is identified as a hotspot in the NYT data with a “rising” number of cases.

Statewide hospitalization data is stable. The number of ventilators in use is decreasing.

The US isn’t seeing a sharp drop in daily cases. Data seems stable.

City of Aspen Info

Town of Snowmass Village Info

Pitkin County Info

Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard

This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.

The county hasn’t updated yet the testing number below and the “Testing Results” graph.

Eagle County Info

Eagle County Data

Garfield County

Garfield County Data

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data

The two graphs below let you compare PCR and serology tests. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. PCR tests are performed when the individual is actively infected, while serology tests detect the presence of antibodies that the individual may have developed during the first week or two after infection.

The Colorado Sun Data

The New York Times Data

The Financial Times Data

BBC News

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection

Washington Post Data

ProPublica Data

John Hopkins University Data

nCoV2019.live Data

Worldometer: Coronavirus

Other Info:

Aspen Valley Hospital

Valley View Hospital

Aspen Community Foundation

Media sources

Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.

Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”

The Aspen Times

Aspen Daily News

Aspen Public Radio

KDNK, Carbondale

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Vail Daily

Summit Daily

Steamboat Pilot

Telluride Daily Planet

Colorado Sun

Colorado Independent

Denver Post

Colorado Public Radio

Colorado Politics