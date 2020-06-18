Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/17/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 PM.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties report an increase in confirmed cases. Statewide, the number of cases is rising as well.
Garfield County is identified as a hotspot in the NYT data with a “rising” number of cases.
Statewide hospitalization data is stable. The number of ventilators in use is decreasing.
The US isn’t seeing a sharp drop in daily cases. Data seems stable.
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.
The county hasn’t updated yet the testing number below and the “Testing Results” graph.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
The two graphs below let you compare PCR and serology tests. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. PCR tests are performed when the individual is actively infected, while serology tests detect the presence of antibodies that the individual may have developed during the first week or two after infection.
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
Other Info:
Media sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent