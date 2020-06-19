Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/19/20

Next Update: 6/22/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports today more than 30,000 confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are increasing in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

According to the CDPHE outbreak database, five El Jebel City Market employees have been tested positive for COVID-19, and five others are considered as “probable cases” (not confirmed by lab). Four workers at Eagle City Market have been tested positive for COVID-19, as well as five employees of Rocky Mountain Gutters, a roofing company in Glenwood Springs.

Garfield County has changed its dashboard and now shows positive, negative, and total tests. Eagle County’s positivity rate, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is lower (3 percent) than Garfield (3.7 percent) and Pitkin (5.2 percent) counties.

Pitkin County won’t be reporting data from Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) over the weekend. The data will be added on Monday, according to the dashboard.

The Aspen Times reported that AVH’s capacity “remains comfortable,” but two hospital employees were out sick with COVID-19-like symptoms on Thursday. Three of the 15 new cases from the past two weeks came from visitors from other counties, and one imported from out of state.

“If Pitkin County experiences 18 new infections in a week, a variance granted by the state allowing particular businesses and services to open could be rescinded,” The Aspen Times reported.

This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (map below) and the state (graph below). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

The two graphs below let you compare PCR and serology tests. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. PCR tests are performed when the individual is actively infected, while serology tests detect the presence of antibodies that the individual may have developed during the first week or two after infection.

