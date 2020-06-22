Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/22/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin County’s number of cases was stable this weekend. Last week, the county reported 15 new cases. The number of tests increased last week, but the positive rate also rose from 5.2 percent to 5.97 percent. This means that testing capacity is not the only reason for this increase. The virus is spreading as well. The 7-day moving average for new cases (by onset date) in Pitkin County spiked last week — it was even higher than late-March, the curve’s peak. This means that on average the number of daily new cases was higher last week (1.9 cases per day) than the week of March 28 (1.6 cases per day). The next coming weeks will probably be decisive. Support Aspen Journalism Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you. Donate

The county also established some of the new confirmed cases dated back to May. This shows that the spread of the virus didn’t stop in early April, contrary to what data from previous weeks showed.

Eagle County also reports a spike in new cases, but the county hasn’t added its positive rate yet.

According to The New York Times, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties are considered as “hot spots” where the number of cases is rising.

Hospitalization data is stable and ventilator use is decreasing. There’s been a rise in cases for people in their twenties, which could explain why hospitalization data hasn’t been affected as much by the increase in cases.

City of Aspen Info

Town of Snowmass Village Info

Pitkin County Info

Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard

This summary tab doesn’t include the most up-to-date data for Eagle and Garfield counties. For the most recent data for these two counties, see below.

Eagle County Info

Eagle County Data

Garfield County

Garfield County Data

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data

Elevated incidence plateau means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Colorado Sun Data

The Denver Post

ProPublica Data

The New York Times Data

Washington Post Data

The Financial Times Data

BBC News

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection

John Hopkins University Data

nCoV2019.live Data

Worldometer: Coronavirus

Other Info:

Aspen Valley Hospital

Valley View Hospital

Aspen Community Foundation

Media sources

Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.

Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”

The Aspen Times

Aspen Daily News

Aspen Public Radio

KDNK, Carbondale

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Vail Daily

Summit Daily

Steamboat Pilot

Telluride Daily Planet

Colorado Sun

Colorado Independent

Denver Post

Colorado Public Radio

Colorado Politics