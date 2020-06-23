Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/23/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin and Eagle counties report new confirmed cases. Pitkin County’s dashboard shows a resurgence in cases in the county since early June. PCR positivity rate is higher in Pitkin County (5.94 percent of the tests came back positive last week) than in Eagle or Garfield counties.
The data suggests that new cases are emerging among young people, which has been confirmed by Eagle County earlier today.
“Officials in Eagle County are monitoring an outbreak of coronavirus cases that seems to be centered on Basalt-area teenagers and young adults from a social gathering earlier this month,” reports The Aspen Times.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
Confirmed cases are rising statewide. However, the number of ventilators used in critical care is decreasing. Hospitalization data is still stable.
