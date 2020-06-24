Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/24/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties report new confirmed cases. Eagle County’s positivity rate spiked last week, up to 10 percent, the threshold established by CDPHE.
This increase correlates with the ongoing investigation from Eagle County public health department on 11 positive COVID-19 cases. The Aspen Times reports that “the cluster of cases is ‘mostly’ among people ages 16 to 18. The initial spread ‘was associated with private social gatherings, resulting in 11 confirmed cases among young people in the Roaring Fork Valley.’ ”
New cases are emerging among young people in the Roaring Fork Valley but also statewide.
“The median age of people with confirmed coronavirus infections is hovering at about 32. In March and into mid-April, that median was about 50,” reports The Colorado Sun.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
