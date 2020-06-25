Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/24/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield are still adding new cases on Thursday.
The three counties are still identified by The New York Times as “hot spots” where the number of confirmed cases is rising.
The recent increase in cases could threaten Garfield County’s reopening. The Post-Independent reported, “A continuing uptick in newly confirmed onset cases of COVID-19 in the county — 47 over the past two weeks, including another 10 just since Monday — could jeopardize Garfield County’s existing variance from state public health restrictions.”
Cases are rising in the South and West, including Colorado with 250 new cases, its neighboring states and states where many visitors come from.
Arizona reported more than 3,000 new confirmed cases, Oklahoma and Utah reported more than 400 cases, respectively.
Texas hit pause on further reopening after reporting 5,996 new cases. “It’s the third day in a row with a record number of new cases. Texas also saw 47 new fatalities, bringing the cumulative number of deaths related to COVID-19 there to 2,296,” NPR reported.
“Several states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Florida reported over 5,000 new cases for a second day in a row,” according to the Associated Press.
Yet, the C.D.C chief announced today that “only 1 in 10 U.S. coronavirus cases are likely to have been identified,” The New York Times reported.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
Confirmed cases are rising statewide.
According to CDPHE, the North West region, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, is seeing an “elevated incidence growth.” It means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing.”
However, the number of ventilators used in critical care is decreasing. Hospitalization data is still stable.
