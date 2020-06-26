Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/26/20
Next Update: 6/29/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield are still reporting new cases on Friday. Cases are increasing statewide as well.
The increase in cases has made the county’s Board of Health decide on Thursday that bars will not be allowed to open Friday.
The Aspen Times reported, “In fact, bars and bar seating at restaurants may not be allowed to open at any capacity until possibly as late as July 24, though they could be allowed to open as early as July 10 provided the number of area COVID-19 cases remains stable.”
Cases are rising in the South and West, including Colorado with 317 new cases, its neighboring states and states where many visitors come from.
Arizona and Utah have been reporting a sharp increase in confirmed cases over the past two weeks. On Friday, Arizona reported about 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, and Utah reported more than 600 new cases on Friday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas set records. “In Dallas, the total number of beds occupied is at 71%, or 4,325, as of Friday, up from 69% percent, or 4,223, on Thursday,” NBCDFW reported.
On Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas bars to shut down again and restaurants to reduce to 50 percent occupancy. “He also shut down river-rafting trips, which have been blamed for a swift rise in cases in Hays County, and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve,” The Texas Tribune reported.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment Data
Confirmed cases are rising statewide.
According to CDPHE, the North West region, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, is seeing an “elevated incidence growth.” It means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing.”
However, the number of ventilators used in critical care is decreasing. Hospitalization data is still stable.
