Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/29/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
The number of cases is still increasing in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
According to the CDPHE’s outbreak data, a local restaurant and a hotel in Aspen declared an outbreak last week. Three employees working at the local restaurant Mezzaluna Aspen, and at least four people working at The Inn at Aspen, a local hotel, have been tested positive for COVID-19.
In Eagle County, the positivity rate remained high but decreased compared to the week before. In Pitkin County, more people are getting tested every week. Despite this increase in testing, Pitkin’s positivity rate rose as well, which means that virus is spreading.
If past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide, more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Illinois reported 738 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Arizona reported a one-day record of 3,809 new cases on Sunday.
“It was the seventh time in the past ten days that new cases in Arizona exceeded 3,000,” NPR reported.
Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order on Monday to close bars, gyms, movie theaters and water Parker for at least 30 days.
“‘Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse,’ he said, describing the state’s coronavirus data as ‘brutal,'” according to NPR.
There are now more than 2.5 million cases in the U.S.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data
Confirmed cases are rising statewide.
However, the number of ventilators used in critical care is decreasing. Hospitalization data is stable.
Today’s Media Selection
Additional Sources
City of Aspen Info
Town of Snowmass Village Info
Pitkin County Info
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Eagle County Info
Eagle County Data
Garfield County
Garfield County Data
The Colorado Sun Data
Washington Post Data
The New York Times Data
ProPublica Data
The Financial Times Data
BBC News
The Denver Post
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
John Hopkins University Data
nCoV2019.live Data
Worldometer: Coronavirus
Other Info
Aspen Valley Hospital
Valley View Hospital
Aspen Community Foundation
Media Sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
The Aspen Times
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Public Radio
KDNK, Carbondale
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Daily
Summit Daily
Steamboat Pilot
Telluride Daily Planet
Colorado Sun
Colorado Independent
Denver Post
Colorado Public Radio
Colorado Politics