Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/29/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still increasing in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

According to the CDPHE’s outbreak data, a local restaurant and a hotel in Aspen declared an outbreak last week. Three employees working at the local restaurant Mezzaluna Aspen, and at least four people working at The Inn at Aspen, a local hotel, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

In Eagle County, the positivity rate remained high but decreased compared to the week before. In Pitkin County, more people are getting tested every week. Despite this increase in testing, Pitkin’s positivity rate rose as well, which means that virus is spreading.

If past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide, more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Illinois reported 738 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Arizona reported a one-day record of 3,809 new cases on Sunday.

“It was the seventh time in the past ten days that new cases in Arizona exceeded 3,000,” NPR reported.

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order on Monday to close bars, gyms, movie theaters and water Parker for at least 30 days.

“‘Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse,’ he said, describing the state’s coronavirus data as ‘brutal,'” according to NPR.

There are now more than 2.5 million cases in the U.S.