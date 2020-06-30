Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 6/30/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still in Eagle and Garfield counties.

Pitkin County released on Tuesday ethnicity data. It shows that 17.78 percent of the confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latinx, but Hispanic and Latinx people represent 10.5 percent of the county’s population.

Garfield County’s dashboard shows a similar situation where 51.6 percent of the confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino. They only represent 29.3 percent of the county’s population.

While looking at the NYT hot spots map, the regions between Larimer County and El Paso County see a sharp increase in cases, as well as La Plata County, in the South of the state.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered Colorado bars and nightclubs to close for in-person service due to the recent spike in cases.

“The re-closure of bars and nightclubs marks the first regression in Colorado’s reopening since Polis began limiting Coloradans’ movement because of the pandemic in March and then in April began easing those restrictions,” The Colorado Sun reported. “‘We’re not as successful as we’d like to be in leveling transmission,’ [Polis] said.”

Compared to other states, Colorado’s recent increase is not as sharp as in other states, such as Florida, which reported more than 6,000 new cases on June 29, and Arizona, which reported more than 4,600 new cases on June 30.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas reported 6.975 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It’s the state’s highest daily increase. “So far, 2,119,036 people have been tested for coronavirus and the positivity rate is now at 14.03 percent,” ABC13 reported.

Texas’s public health department also reported that 6,533 people are in the hospital with Covid-19, “another record,” reported CNBC. Gov. Greg Abbott suspended elective surgeries in four counties located in the south of the state to ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients.

The Texas Tribune, which is tracking the data in the state, said, “On April 6, the state started reporting the number of patients with positive tests who are hospitalized. It was 1,153 that day and 6,533 on June 30. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test.”

There are now more than 2.5 million cases in the U.S, according to the C.D.C.