Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 7/1/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
The number of cases is increasing in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
Hospitalization data in Pitkin County also shows a rise in Pitkin County. The increased testing demand rose Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) level to “cautious” status.
“AVH was previously able to handle up to 16 coronavirus tests per day, but effective Wednesday ramped up that capacity to 32 per day, Ressler said. If the hospital reaches that maximum of 32 per day, it will move to a “concerned” phase, which is the most serious and might require backtracking on reopening measures,” The Aspen Times reported.
Social gatherings are the main sources of infection in Pitkin County, Peacock said, according to The Aspen Times.
“Because of those rising numbers, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock urged visitors and residents to curb social activities during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, traditionally Aspen’s busiest of the year,” The Aspen Times reported.
In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
While looking at the NYT hot spots map, the regions between Larimer County and El Paso County see a sharp increase in cases, as well as La Plata County, in the South of the state.
Confirmed cases are now exceeding 33,000 statewide.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered Colorado bars and nightclubs to close for in-person service due to the recent spike in cases.
“The re-closure of bars and nightclubs marks the first regression in Colorado’s reopening since Polis began limiting Coloradans’ movement because of the pandemic in March and then in April began easing those restrictions,” The Colorado Sun reported. “‘We’re not as successful as we’d like to be in leveling transmission,’ [Polis] said.”
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Texas reported 8,076 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It’s the state’s highest daily increase. In the meantime, hospitalization increases. “The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus tripled in June compared to May 31,” The Texas Tribune reported.
The Texas Tribune also reported a story on the increase in children in Texas day cares who have caught COVID-19.
“More than 300 children at Texas child care centers have tested positive, and the numbers are rising quickly,” The Texas Tribune reported. “As of Tuesday, there were 950 reported positive cases of COVID-19 — 307 children and 643 staff members — at 668 child care locations. Statewide, 12,207 licensed child care operations are open, and total reported coronavirus cases have risen from 59 cases in mid-May and 576 on June 23.”
There are now more than 2.6 million cases in the U.S, and more than 43,600 new cases, according to the C.D.C.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data
The number of facilities anticipating staff shortages is decreasing. Only one is still anticipating shortages in the state.
Today’s Media Selection
Additional Sources
City of Aspen Info
Town of Snowmass Village Info
Pitkin County Info
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Eagle County Info
Eagle County Data
Garfield County
Garfield County Data
The Colorado Sun Data
Washington Post Data
The New York Times Data
ProPublica Data
The Financial Times Data
BBC News
The Denver Post
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
John Hopkins University Data
nCoV2019.live Data
Worldometer: Coronavirus
Other Info
Aspen Valley Hospital
Valley View Hospital
Aspen Community Foundation
Media Sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
The Aspen Times
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Public Radio
KDNK, Carbondale
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Daily
Summit Daily
Steamboat Pilot
Telluride Daily Planet
Colorado Sun
Colorado Independent
Denver Post
Colorado Public Radio
Colorado Politics