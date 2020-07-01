Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 7/1/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you.

Hospitalization data in Pitkin County also shows a rise in Pitkin County. The increased testing demand rose Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) level to “cautious” status.

The number of cases is increasing in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

“AVH was previously able to handle up to 16 coronavirus tests per day, but effective Wednesday ramped up that capacity to 32 per day, Ressler said. If the hospital reaches that maximum of 32 per day, it will move to a “concerned” phase, which is the most serious and might require backtracking on reopening measures,” The Aspen Times reported.

Social gatherings are the main sources of infection in Pitkin County, Peacock said, according to The Aspen Times.

“Because of those rising numbers, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock urged visitors and residents to curb social activities during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, traditionally Aspen’s busiest of the year,” The Aspen Times reported.

In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

While looking at the NYT hot spots map, the regions between Larimer County and El Paso County see a sharp increase in cases, as well as La Plata County, in the South of the state.

Confirmed cases are now exceeding 33,000 statewide.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered Colorado bars and nightclubs to close for in-person service due to the recent spike in cases.

“The re-closure of bars and nightclubs marks the first regression in Colorado’s reopening since Polis began limiting Coloradans’ movement because of the pandemic in March and then in April began easing those restrictions,” The Colorado Sun reported. “‘We’re not as successful as we’d like to be in leveling transmission,’ [Polis] said.”

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Texas reported 8,076 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. It’s the state’s highest daily increase. In the meantime, hospitalization increases. “The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus tripled in June compared to May 31,” The Texas Tribune reported.

The Texas Tribune also reported a story on the increase in children in Texas day cares who have caught COVID-19.

“More than 300 children at Texas child care centers have tested positive, and the numbers are rising quickly,” The Texas Tribune reported. “As of Tuesday, there were 950 reported positive cases of COVID-19 — 307 children and 643 staff members — at 668 child care locations. Statewide, 12,207 licensed child care operations are open, and total reported coronavirus cases have risen from 59 cases in mid-May and 576 on June 23.”

There are now more than 2.6 million cases in the U.S, and more than 43,600 new cases, according to the C.D.C.