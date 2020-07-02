Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 7/2/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Garfield County Public Health announced the death of a third resident from COVID-19 on Thursday.
“The deceased man, in his early 70’s, passed away due to COVID-19. His wife also tested positive, and is in quarantine,” according to the county’s press release.
The number of cases is increasing in Pitkin (+3), Eagle (+5) and Garfield (+9) counties. Pitkin County now has more than 100 cases.
Businesses in the city of Aspen will have to close at midnight until 5 am, starting on Friday, the City Council voted on Wednesday.
“The curfew is aimed at curbing existing activity in which some restaurants are operating late night like bars, which can lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases because those imbibing are not social distancing or wearing masks,” The Aspen Times reported.
The curfew doesn’t apply to hotel room service and gas stations with outdoor pumps.
In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
While looking at the NYT hot spots map, the regions between Larimer County and El Paso County see a sharp increase in cases, as well as La Plata County, in the South of the state.
Confirmed cases are now exceeding 33,000 statewide.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“In Arizona, the portion of tests coming back positive hovers around 24%, more than three times the national average. Texas and Florida, where cases are also rising rapidly, have positivity rates of 14% and 16%, respectively,” according to NPR.
The CDC reported more than 54,000 new cases in the U.S., the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. There are now more than 2.6 million cases in the U.S.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data
The number of facilities anticipating staff shortages is decreasing. Only one is still anticipating shortages in the state.
