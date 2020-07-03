Tracking the Curve

Latest Update: 7/3/20

Next Update: 7/6/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County announced the death of a third resident on Thursday and 15 new confirmed cases on Friday.

The number of cases is stable in Pitkin and Eagle counties. Pitkin County and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association encourage residents to be safe this weekend and avoid “large groups in town and go to places where social distancing isn’t being practiced.” The Aspen Daily News reported on Friday that businesses should remain open even as the number of cases keeps rising. “Rather, the county would have a two-week period to implement a mitigation plan to get the numbers back within an acceptable range, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson clarified via email Thursday,” the Aspen Daily News reported.

In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases. While looking at the NYT hot spots map, the regions between Larimer County and El Paso County see a sharp increase in cases, as well as La Plata County, in the South of the state. But the map shows that cases in Pitkin County are “falling.” Confirmed cases are now exceeding 33,000 statewide. Subscribe to one of Aspen Journalism's three newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly- your choice. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. “Florida’s surge of COVID-19 cases shows no signs of slowing down. The state Department of Health reported Florida set another daily record Thursday, with 10,109 cases, surpassing Saturday’s record of 9,585 cases,” NPR reported. On Friday, Florida reported 9,478 new cases, which bring the state’s total confirmed cases to 178,594. The CDC reported more than 53,000 new cases nationwide. There are now more than 2.7 million cases in the U.S.

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The number of facilities anticipating staff shortages is decreasing. Only one is still anticipating shortages in the state.

The North West region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “low incidence plateau.” This means that “There have been ten or fewer new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is low and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

