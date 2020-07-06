Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/6/20

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin County reported three new cases over the weekend. The county also reported a slight increase in its positivity rate, which means that more tests came back positive than the week before. In Eagle County, 11% of the tests performed last week came back positive. Garfield County counts 319 confirmed cases as of Monday, including 19 new cases since Friday. One of these cases is a Glenwood Springs Community Center employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"The employee who tested positive checks people in for pool laps and had been off for a couple of days, but was tested Sunday at Valley View Hospital after becoming symptomatic," the Post Independent reported.

In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases. While looking at the New York Times hot spots map, the map shows that Eagle County's number of cases is "falling," while Pitkin County's number of cases remains the same. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 34,000 statewide. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Arizona reported more than 100,000 confirmed cases on Monday including 3,352 new cases. In Texas, the number of cases now surpasses 200,000. The CDC reported more than 44,000 new cases nationwide. There are now more than 2.8 million cases in the U.S.

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The number of facilities anticipating staff shortages is decreasing. Only one is still anticipating shortages in the state.

The North West region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “low incidence plateau.” This means that “There have been ten or fewer new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is low and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

