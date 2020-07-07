Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/7/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you.

“Aspen Valley Hospital receives $470K to expand testing to asymptomatic patients,” reported the Aspen Daily News. “AVH will be able to bypass that sometimes cumbersome administrative step in ensuring testing.”

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield reported new cases on Tuesday, including 13 additional cases for Garfield County where the positivity rate also increased from 4.2% to 4.75%, which means that more tests came back positive than the week before.

In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

While looking at the New York Times hot spots map, the map shows that the numbers of cases for Eagle County and Pitkin County are “falling,” while Garfield County’s number of cases is still “rising.”

Colorado reported 407 new cases on Tuesday since Monday. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 34,600 statewide.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Florida reported on Tuesday 7,361 new cases, which make the state’s total number reach 213,794.

“Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany, which has 83.02 million residents — more than 3.86 times the population of Florida,” WTSP reported.

According to John Hopkins Data, Arizona has the highest percentage of positive tests in the US, with an average of 25.3% of tests coming back positive as of Tuesday.

When the percent positivity is high, it means that testing is limited. Tests are performed on the sickest and the most vulnerable people. When the positivity rate is low, it shows that testing is reaching more people, with and without symptoms. It gives a clearer depiction of the current situation. But a higher positivity rate can also indicate that the virus is spreading among the population.

“‘We are watching the percent positivity,’ Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona’s health director, said. ‘What that indicates is that there’s increasing community spread within our communities,'” azcentral reported.

Florida is right behind with an average of 18.7%. In contrast, Colorado has a 4.9% positive rate on average, according to this data.

The CDC reported more than 46,000 new cases nationwide. There are now nearly 3 million cases in the U.S.