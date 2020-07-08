Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/8/20

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The Aspen Times reported on Wednesday that “two U.S. Forest Service campgrounds in the Aspen area [Lost Man Campground and Elk Wallow Campground] likely will remain closed all summer because they are too remote to be regularly disinfected for coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.”

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield reported new cases on Wednesday, including seven additional cases for Garfield County.

In the data reported by the county and the state, out-of-state and international cases are not counted, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

While looking at the New York Times hot spots map, the map shows that the numbers of cases for the three counties are “falling.”

Colorado reported 452 new cases on Wednesday. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 35,000 statewide.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

California Department of Public Health reported 11,694 new confirmed cases as of July 7, including new 2,495 cases in Los Angeles County as of July 7.

“’We’re entering a phase in which we’re seeing community spread and hospitalizations like we saw in late April and what we hoped would be the height of infection here in L.A. County. But as you’ve noted with us here this week, our cases are rising, the rate of infection is increasing and the number of hospitalizations are up,’ [L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferre] said,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

In Utah, the number of cases surged on Wednesday. “Utah reached two unwanted milestones Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic, setting a one-day record for new cases — at 722 — and crossing the 200 mark in the state’s death toll,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

The CDC reported more than 50,000 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. There are now nearly 3 million cases in the U.S.