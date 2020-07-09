Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/9/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield reported new cases on Thursday, including 16 additional cases in Eagle County.
Pitkin County administered 34 additional tests on Thursday, while the two other counties did not report new tests.
Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron said that the increase in cases in the county over the past two weeks has affected testing supplies and lab capacity.
“’We had been able to get it down to a 24- to 48-hour turnaround. During the last couple of weeks the turnaround is back to 4 to 10 days,’ he said,” the Vail Daily reported.
This surge in demand for COVID-19 testing has prompted the three counties to manage testing on a regional basis and maximize its effectiveness.
“A plan to coordinate testing efforts regionally is being devised by a medical team made up of hospital and public health officials from the three counties,” reported the PostIndependent.
Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
While looking at the New York Times hot spots map, the map shows that the numbers of cases for the three counties remain the same.
Colorado reported 409 new cases on Wednesday. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 35,500 statewide. Hospitalization is rising with 18 new patients. There are currently 202 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
In Texas, the hospitalization rate is rising as well as the number of deaths. The Texas Tribune reported, “As of July 9, 2,918 people who tested positive for the virus have died,” including 105 deaths on July 9.
Texas Department of State Health Services also reported more than 9,782 new cases on Thursday.
The Texas Tribune reported that nearly 14% of the new COVID cases in the U.S. are reported in Texas. “Since July 1, the U.S. has reported 358,027 new infections. Of those, 50,599 were in Texas,” according to The Texas Tribune.
The CDC reported more than 64,700 new cases nationwide on Thursday. There are now nearly 3 million cases in the U.S.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data
The North West region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence growth.” This means that “There have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.
Selection from John Hopkins Data
Today’s Media Selection
