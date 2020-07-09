Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/9/20

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield reported new cases on Thursday, including 16 additional cases in Eagle County.

Pitkin County administered 34 additional tests on Thursday, while the two other counties did not report new tests. Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron said that the increase in cases in the county over the past two weeks has affected testing supplies and lab capacity. "'We had been able to get it down to a 24- to 48-hour turnaround. During the last couple of weeks the turnaround is back to 4 to 10 days,' he said," the Vail Daily reported. This surge in demand for COVID-19 testing has prompted the three counties to manage testing on a regional basis and maximize its effectiveness.

“A plan to coordinate testing efforts regionally is being devised by a medical team made up of hospital and public health officials from the three counties,” reported the PostIndependent.

There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties and by the state. It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The North West region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence growth.” This means that “There have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.

Selection from John Hopkins Data

