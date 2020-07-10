Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/10/20

Next Update: 7/13/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties reported new cases on Friday, including 25 additional cases in Garfield County, the county's highest daily increase. Eagle County released on Friday ethnicity data, but the data is incomplete. Only less than half of the confirmed cases responded to the ethnicity question. On the 352 people tested positive who responded to the ethnicity survey, about 40% were Hispanic or Latino. The Latino community represents 29.7% of the county's population. John Hopkins data shows that Colorado is one of the states with the lowest daily number of tests per 1,000 people, with 0.9 tests per 1,000. Alaska has the highest number with 3.9 daily tests performed per 1,000 every day. According to the county's data, 4.9% of the tests in Garfield County came back positive on Friday. This positivity rate keeps increasing.

Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases. While looking at the New York Times hot spots map, the map shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield and Pitkin counties are rising, while this number remains the same in Eagle County. On Friday, there were 666 new confirmed cases in Colorado, the highest daily increase in the state since April 29. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 36,000 statewide. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, and there is more travel in out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. "Texas reports over 3,000 total deaths, 10,002 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus," reported The Texas Tribune on Friday. John Hopkins data shows that about 27.4 % of the tests performed in Arizona came back positive. It's the highest positivity rate in the country. The CDC reported more than 59,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday. There are now more than 3 million cases in the U.S.



There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The North West region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence growth.” This means that “There have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.

Selection from John Hopkins Data

