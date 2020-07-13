Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/13/20

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties reported new cases over the weekend, including eight additional cases since Friday in Pitkin County and 28 new cases last week. The number of tests coming back positive increased in Eagle and Pitkin counties last week. In Eagle, 13% of the tests performed last week were positive and 7.08% of the tests administered in Pitkin County came back positive. Pitkin County’s dashboard shows that over the past three weeks the number of tests performed was roughly the same, but the positivity rate has steadily increased.

Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases. The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Friday, there have been 1,051 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 37,000 statewide. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Florida reported over 15,000 new cases on Sunday, the single-day U.S. record. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported over 12,000 new cases. In Arizona, cases keep rising. "Arizona reported more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, nearly 27% of tests there were positive, the highest rate in the nation," CBS reported. The CDC reported more than 60,000 new cases nationwide on Monday. There are now more than 3 million cases in the U.S.



There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence growth.” This means that “there have been more than 10 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.

Selection from John Hopkins Data

