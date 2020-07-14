Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/14/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
The tri-county region reported two new deaths on Tuesday.
Garfield County reported that “a man in his late 60s passed away at home from COVID-19,” according to the county’s press release. This is the fourth person in Garfield County to die from the virus.
Eagle County also reported that a ninth person has died from COVID-19. The Vail Daily reported that the victim was a man in his 80s.
Meanwhile, the number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 15 new cases in Garfield, 13 in Eagle and six new cases in Pitkin.
Since the number of weekly cases reached 28 last week and is now exceeding the threshold of 18 cases per week required by the variance that allows the county to reopen some businesses like restaurants, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann was speaking with CDPHE on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the variance and adjust future plans, said Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.
David Ressler, the CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH), said to the commissioners that seven healthcare workers are currently out sick, including two who tested positive.
On July 6, a patient was transferred from AVH to another hospital with a higher level of care. “But as of today, we don’t have a patient in house,” Ressler said.
Ressler said that 50 tests are still pending. The results haven’t been received yet as the turnaround time for test results is increasing. State and private labs have received a large number of tests all at once, said Peacock.
“It’s truly a complete supply chain problem that we have not solved as a country,” Ressler said.
Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since yesterday, there have been about 350 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 37,600 statewide. Hospitalization is increasing, with 252 patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“Utah reported 10 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday — the largest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
On Tuesday, NBC reported that Florida, Texas and California account for about one-fifth of the world’s new cases.
“On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County alone announced a new single day record with 4,244 cases and 73 deaths,”according to NBC.
The CDC reported nearly 59,000 new cases nationwide on Monday. There are now more than 3,3 million cases in the U.S.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data
The northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,”according to CDPHE.
Selection from John Hopkins Data
Today’s Media Selection
Additional Sources
City of Aspen Info
Town of Snowmass Village Info
Pitkin County Info
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Eagle County Info
Eagle County Data
Garfield County
Garfield County Data
The Colorado Sun Data
Washington Post Data
The New York Times Data
ProPublica Data
The Financial Times Data
BBC News
The Denver Post
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
John Hopkins University Data
nCoV2019.live Data
Worldometer: Coronavirus
Other Info
Aspen Valley Hospital
Valley View Hospital
Aspen Community Foundation
Media Sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
The Aspen Times
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Public Radio
KDNK, Carbondale
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Daily
Summit Daily
Steamboat Pilot
Telluride Daily Planet
Colorado Sun
Colorado Independent
Denver Post
Colorado Public Radio
Colorado Politics