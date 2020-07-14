Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/14/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The tri-county region reported two new deaths on Tuesday.

Garfield County reported that “a man in his late 60s passed away at home from COVID-19,” according to the county’s press release. This is the fourth person in Garfield County to die from the virus.

Eagle County also reported that a ninth person has died from COVID-19. The Vail Daily reported that the victim was a man in his 80s.

Support Aspen Journalism Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you. Donate

Meanwhile, the number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 15 new cases in Garfield, 13 in Eagle and six new cases in Pitkin.

Since the number of weekly cases reached 28 last week and is now exceeding the threshold of 18 cases per week required by the variance that allows the county to reopen some businesses like restaurants, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann was speaking with CDPHE on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the variance and adjust future plans, said Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

David Ressler, the CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH), said to the commissioners that seven healthcare workers are currently out sick, including two who tested positive.

On July 6, a patient was transferred from AVH to another hospital with a higher level of care. “But as of today, we don’t have a patient in house,” Ressler said.

Ressler said that 50 tests are still pending. The results haven’t been received yet as the turnaround time for test results is increasing. State and private labs have received a large number of tests all at once, said Peacock.

“It’s truly a complete supply chain problem that we have not solved as a country,” Ressler said.