Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/15/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 11 new cases in Garfield, three in Eagle and two new cases in Pitkin.

Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.

Since yesterday, there have been about 360 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 38,000 statewide.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Arizona reported more than 3,000 cases on Wednesday. Yet still high, this daily increase seems now more stable — even lower — than the weeks before, according to the NYT graphics and John Hopkins Data.

Texas Health and Human Services recorded 10,791 new cases on Wednesday, the state’s highest single-day increase.

The CDC reported nearly 61,000 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. There are now more than 3,4 million cases in the U.S.