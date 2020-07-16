Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/16/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 68 new cases within the past five days in Eagle County, the county's highest 5-day increase since early April. Among these 68 cases, Eagle County reported 22 new cases on Thursday. Pitkin County reported four new cases and 42 new tests performed on Thursday. Pitkin County Public Health Department published a Facebook post on Thursday to explain whether the variance, which allows the county to reopen some businesses, was in jeopardy. Even though the county has reached the 18 case threshold that was required by the variance, it would not have any consequences, said Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann in the post and in the most recent Board of Health meeting. "That number isn't relevant anymore because when the county received the variance, the state was in a more restrictive scenario with the Safer at Home Public Health Order," Koenemann said. "As our variance came into place, the state continued to loosen restrictions. Right now we're either aligned or stricter than the state."

Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases. The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Chaffee County has been seeing an uptick in cases. Since yesterday, there have been about 500 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 38,700 statewide. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Florida is still seeing a spike in cases, with about 13,800 new cases on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that hundreds of nurses have been brought in from elsewhere to help in Tampa Bay hospitals. One hospital system, BayCare, even ordered refrigeration equipment to provide additional morgue space, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Doctors say their hospitals are constantly expanding bed space, but it fills up fast. Patients are younger and sicker than a few months ago, and there are simply more of them, said Dr. Jason Wilson, an emergency room physician at Tampa General, the area's largest hospital," reported the Tampa Bay Times. "In March, April and May, the hospital saw about 15 patients infected with the virus each day. Now, there are often 70 or more, and about 40 percent end up in the intensive care unit, Wilson said. About half are placed on a ventilator." The CDC reported about 67,400 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. There are now about 3,5 million cases in the U.S. According to other databases, this daily increase would be even higher. The New York Times database showed there were more than 75,000 new cases on Thursday, and The COVID Tracking Project indicated an increase of about 71,000 cases on Thursday— a new daily record for coronavirus infections in the country.



There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,”according to CDPHE.

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

