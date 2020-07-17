Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/17/20

Next Update: 7/20/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 30 new cases in Garfield County on Friday and 7 in Eagle County. "Eagle County issues updated public health order limiting gathering sizes," reported the Vail Daily. "Eagle County has updated its public health order in an effort to slow the increasing spread of COVID-19. The new order is effective immediately. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since yesterday, there have been about 500 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 39,000 statewide. “On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide executive order requiring masks, similar to the city of Aspen’s emergency ordinance that took effect July 3 and an order from the Pitkin County Board of Health starting May 9. Snowmass and Basalt elected officials also adapted mask ordinances for their towns the first week May,” reported The Aspen Times. “Statewide, 39 counties and municipalities had mask laws as of Thursday.” Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. On Friday, Texas Health and Human Services reported its highest increase in COVID-19 related deaths, with 174 new fatalities. More than 307,000 cases have been reported in the Lone Star State as of Friday, including about 10,000 new cases on Friday. Subscribe to "The Bucket." The CDC reported about 72,000 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. The COVID Tracking Project indicated an increase of about 77,000 cases on Thursday— a new daily record for coronavirus infections in the country. There are now more than 3,5 million cases in the U.S.



There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,”according to CDPHE.

