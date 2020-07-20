Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/20/20
Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
The number of cases is still rising in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, including 67 new cases in Garfield County since Friday and 55 additional cases in Eagle County over the weekend.
In Eagle County, 21% of the tests performed last week came back positive, the county’s highest positivity rate since early April. In Pitkin County, about 9% of the tests administered last week were positive, which resulted in 20 cases over the week.
Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
While the positivity rates for the Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising, the statewide number of tests coming back positive has decreased from 5.11% to 3.78% over the weekend.
Since Friday, there have been about 1,200 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases are now exceeding 40,500 statewide.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
On Monday, Florida reported about 10,500 new cases.
“At least 45 hospitals in Florida had no available beds in intensive care units as of Sunday afternoon as the state has emerged as the new epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. Nine of those facilities are located in hard-hit Miami-Dade County and another five are in neighboring Broward County,” CBS reported.
The CDC reported about 63,000 new cases nationwide on Monday. The COVID Tracking Project indicated an increase of about 57,000 cases on Monday. There are now more than 3,7 million cases in the U.S.
There may be discrepancies between the data reported by the counties (below) and by the state (above). It can take up to a few days for the data to be consistent across databases.
The northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,”according to CDPHE.
