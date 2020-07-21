Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/21/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still rising in Pitkin and Eagle counties, including 15 new ones in Eagle County and six in Pitkin County on Tuesday. In Garfield County, about 10.2% of the tests performed over the last two weeks came back positive. "Garfield County Public Health must advise the state how it plans to get a handle on the recent surge in new coronavirus cases locally, or risk a rollback of certain variances regarding business operations if the numbers keep rising," reported the Post Independent. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since yesterday, there have been about 440 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 41,000. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Texas Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday 9,305 new confirmed cases and 131 new fatalities. “Over the last week, COVID-19 has killed an average of 112 people each day in Texas — nearly three times more than two weeks ago. On July 6, the seven-day average was 36 deaths per day,” reported The Texas Tribune. Subscribe to AJ's newsletters. The CDC reported about 67,700 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project indicated an increase of about 62,700 cases on Tuesday. There are now more than 3,8 million cases in the U.S.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

