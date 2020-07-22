Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/22/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

The number of cases is still rising in the tri-county region, including ten new ones in Garfield County, five in Eagle County and two in Pitkin County on Wednesday. “Visitors and residents who defy COVID-19 quarantine and isolation orders will have to answer to Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies, who will arrest and possibly jail scofflaws, the sheriff said Tuesday,” reported The Aspen Times. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases. Support Aspen Journalism Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you. Donate

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Tuesday, there have been 518 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 41,600. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Texas Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 197 new fatalities, the state’s highest single-day increase since the pandemic has started. CBS News reported on how Texas is facing an influx of coronavirus patients, especially in Hidalgo County, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in Texas. “‘Unfortunately, our hospital rooms look like war zones because there are just so many from so many sick people there,’ Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told CBS News,” in this story. Subscribe to AJ's newsletters. The CDC reported about 63,000 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 70,000 cases on Tuesday. There are now more than 3,8 million cases in the U.S.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection