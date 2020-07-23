Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/23/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

Eagle County reported 10 new cases on Thursday, and Garfield County reported 26 new ones. Pitkin County reported a major drop in cases on its dashboard, which is probably due to case investigations led by the county. These investigations may have determined that these 12 people tested positive actually reside in another county.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.

Since Wednesday, there have been 476 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 42,300.

Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida are now the states with the highest daily increase in cases.

“Florida reported its largest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus: 173 on Thursday. The state says 10,249 people tested positive for the virus,” reported NPR. “The epicenter for the pandemic in Florida is in Miami-Dade County, where 2,720 new cases were reported Thursday with a positivity rate near 20%.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, “Memorial Day weekend travel and general reopenings have contributed to a surge in infections across the U.S. Southwest, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said Wednesday. And the number of infections is likely much higher than reported cases.”

The CDC reported about 70,100 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 71,000 cases on Thursday. There are now more than 3,9 million cases in the U.S.