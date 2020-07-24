Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/24/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle County reported 40 new cases on Friday, and Garfield County reported 24 new ones. Pitkin County reported a second drop in cases on its dashboard, which is probably due to case investigations led by the county. These investigations may have determined that these 2 people tested positive actually reside in another county. Eagle’s dashboard shows that most COVID symptoms occurred right after the weekend of the 4th of July. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases. Support Aspen Journalism Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you. Donate

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Thursday, there have been about 530 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 42,900. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. California reported about 9,700 new cases on Friday. Earlier this week, the state of California reported 12,800 new cases on Tuesday. “The figures mean California has surpassed New York, once the undisputed center of the US crisis, for the most coronavirus cases in the country,” The Guardian reported. “However, California – which has a population of 40 million, twice that of New York – remains behind the Empire state in other metrics. New York still has by far the most coronavirus-related deaths in the country with more than 32,500, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 is twice California’s rate.” The CDC reported about 72,200 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 75,100 cases on Friday. There are now more than 4 million cases in the U.S. Subscribe to AJ's newsletters.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/co/covid_cases_15953675992880/Story1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “elevated incidence growth.”This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and increasing,” according to CDPHE.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection