Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/28/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle and Garfield counties reported 15 new cases each on Tuesday, and Pitkin County reported seven new ones. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Support Aspen Journalism Aspen Journalism is an independent 501c3 nonprofit news organization. And your donation matters. Thank you. Donate Since Monday, there have been about 660 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 45,300. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

“COVID-19 infections have exploded in Texas nursing homes this month, with 8,291 confirmed cases through Monday — four times more than the number of cases recorded in all of June, according to the state’s health agency,” reported The Texas Tribune. “More than three quarters of Texas’ 1,215 nursing homes have reported at least one coronavirus case since the beginning of the pandemic, up from just over half at the end of June.”

The CDC reported about 54,500 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 53,500 cases on Monday. There are now more than 4.2 million cases in the U.S.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/co/covid_cases_15953675992880/Story1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than ten new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection