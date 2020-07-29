Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/29/20

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 32 new cases on Wednesday, Eagle County reported seven new ones and Pitkin County reported two. "The city of Aspen is now one of several municipalities in the country to establish a mandatory face-mask zone in which people are required to wear a facial covering at all times when in outdoor and indoor public spaces," reported The Aspen Times. "This zone encompasses the busiest areas of town, all of the core, main downtown parks and the Clark's Market and post office areas." Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won't be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Monday, there have been about 370 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 45,700. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

“Both California and Florida — the two states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country — set new records for single-day coronavirus deaths on Wednesday,” reported CBS News. “The heartbreaking milestones come as the U.S. surpasses 150,000 deaths from the virus.”

The CDC reported about 59,600 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 53,500 cases since Tuesday. There are now more than 4.3 million cases in the country.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Data

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Elevated incidence plateau.” This means that “there have been more than 10 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. Incidence is high and remaining stable,” according to CDPHE.

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection