Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/30/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties' websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 14 new cases on Thursday, Eagle County reported eight new ones and Pitkin County reported two. The Aspen Daily News reported on Thursday that the Early Learning Center of Aspen — housed in the Yellow Brick schoolhouse on North Garmisch Street — will be closed through Friday. “While no ELC staff members have displayed symptoms reflective of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, several children and their respective parents enrolled in the program have, she [the ELC Executive Director Carrie Tippet] noted,” the Aspen Daily News reported. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Wednesday, there have been about 350 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 46,200. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

“One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world. Deaths are rising at the fastest rate since early June,” according to Reuters. “Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths. California, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas and South Dakota also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started.”

The CDC reported about 65,900 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 69,900 cases since Wednesday. There are now more than 4.4 million cases in the country.

How many people are in the hospital?

On July 30, CDPHE reported 239 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 15 new ones since yesterday. There have been more than 6,400 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Thursday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

