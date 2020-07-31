Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 7/31/20 Next Update: 8/3/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties' websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Eagle County reported 11 new cases on Friday, Garfield County reported three new ones and Pitkin County reported four. Yet, the data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases. County officials have started to track non-county resident cases since July 20, Josh Vance, an epidemiologist working with Pitkin County Public Health, said in an email today. According to a story published in The Aspen Times on Friday, “Since July 9, 13 nonresidents who have stayed in Pitkin County at least four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pitkin County data. Since July 13, 15 nonresidents who have stayed less than four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, county data shows.”

Support Aspen Journalism Your donation to Aspen Journalism will help us produce more quality journalism. Please donate today. Donate The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Thursday, there have been about 500 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 46,800. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.

“For the fourth consecutive day, Florida broke its record for coronavirus deaths, adding 257 Friday and bringing the total deaths from the virus to 6,966,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The CDC reported about 68,000 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 67,500 cases since Thursday. There are now more than 4.4 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/ ; images/co/covid_cases_15953675992880/Story1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

How many people are in the hospital?

On July 30, CDPHE reported 232 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 28 new ones since Thursday. There have been more than 6,400 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection