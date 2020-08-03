Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle County reported 48 new cases over the weekend, Garfield County reported 18 new ones and Pitkin County reported six.
In Pitkin County, 73% of the confirmed cases live in Aspen and 9% in Basalt, said Josh Vance, an epidemiologist working with Pitkin County Public Health, at the county’s COVID-19 community meeting on July 30.
Amongst the confirmed cases, Vance said, 12% are retired, 10% work in a grocery store or in a restaurant and 9% work in the retail sector or in the hospitality industry.
The data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.
County officials have started to track non-county resident cases since July 20, Vance said in an email on Friday.
According to a story published in The Aspen Times on Friday, “Since July 9, 13 nonresidents who have stayed in Pitkin County at least four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pitkin County data. Since July 13, 15 nonresidents who have stayed less than four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, county data shows.”
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since Friday, there have been more than 1,000 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 47,900.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“After a record-breaking month of fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic, California hit a grim milestone over the weekend: 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any state,” reported the Los Angeles Times.
The CDC reported about 47,500 new cases nationwide on Monday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 49,500 cases since Sunday. There are now more than 4.6 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On July 30, CDPHE reported 209 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 28 new ones since Thursday. There have been more than 6,480 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On July 30, CDPHE reported four additional people who died from COVID-19. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
