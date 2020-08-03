Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/3/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Eagle County reported 48 new cases over the weekend, Garfield County reported 18 new ones and Pitkin County reported six.

In Pitkin County, 73% of the confirmed cases live in Aspen and 9% in Basalt, said Josh Vance, an epidemiologist working with Pitkin County Public Health, at the county’s COVID-19 community meeting on July 30.

Amongst the confirmed cases, Vance said, 12% are retired, 10% work in a grocery store or in a restaurant and 9% work in the retail sector or in the hospitality industry.

The data reported by the county and the state do not include out-of-state and international cases, which means that visitors who tested positive won’t be counted in the total of cases.

County officials have started to track non-county resident cases since July 20, Vance said in an email on Friday.

According to a story published in The Aspen Times on Friday, “Since July 9, 13 nonresidents who have stayed in Pitkin County at least four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pitkin County data. Since July 13, 15 nonresidents who have stayed less than four weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, county data shows.”