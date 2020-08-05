Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/5/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Garfield County reported 16 new cases on Wednesday, Eagle County reported three new ones and Pitkin County reported three.

The drop in cases last week was caused by a miscalculation in the data. Some people who live in another county were counted in Pitkin County’s data, confirmed Jon Peacock, the county’s manager, at the board of county commissioners’ work session on Tuesday.

“More than 20% of our cases are individuals who aren’t from Pitkin County. They’ve been tested positive here in Pitkin County,” said Josh Vance, the Pitkin County Public Health’s epidemiologist at the joint meeting between BOCC and the city of Aspen on Tuesday. “And I believe it’s 29% right now.”

Vance said that 29% of the positive tests that the county received within the last 14 days were travel-related, but visitors tend to infect the people they are traveling with.

“For the most part, we’re seeing two bubbles of people, our travelers and our Pitkin County residents,” Vance said.

But that number is not reported by the county, which means that visitors who tested positive aren’t counted in the total of cases.

The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.

“Right now, there is about a week turnaround time from an individual experiencing symptoms to receiving their test results, as the county is seeing people wait a handful of days before they decide to seek testing. Then, it’s another handful of days before the test results are reported,” reported the Aspen Daily News.