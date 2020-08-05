Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and counties’ websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Garfield County reported 16 new cases on Wednesday, Eagle County reported three new ones and Pitkin County reported three.
The drop in cases last week was caused by a miscalculation in the data. Some people who live in another county were counted in Pitkin County’s data, confirmed Jon Peacock, the county’s manager, at the board of county commissioners’ work session on Tuesday.
“More than 20% of our cases are individuals who aren’t from Pitkin County. They’ve been tested positive here in Pitkin County,” said Josh Vance, the Pitkin County Public Health’s epidemiologist at the joint meeting between BOCC and the city of Aspen on Tuesday. “And I believe it’s 29% right now.”
Vance said that 29% of the positive tests that the county received within the last 14 days were travel-related, but visitors tend to infect the people they are traveling with.
“For the most part, we’re seeing two bubbles of people, our travelers and our Pitkin County residents,” Vance said.
But that number is not reported by the county, which means that visitors who tested positive aren’t counted in the total of cases.
The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.
“Right now, there is about a week turnaround time from an individual experiencing symptoms to receiving their test results, as the county is seeing people wait a handful of days before they decide to seek testing. Then, it’s another handful of days before the test results are reported,” reported the Aspen Daily News.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since Tuesday, there have been more than 450 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 48,900.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Florida reported about 5,500 new cases on Wednesday.
“It’s the 11th day in a row the Florida Department of Health reported an increase below 10,000 cases. But Wednesday saw a record in new COVID-19 hospitalizations, with over 600 for the first time,” reported the Orlando Sentinel.
The CDC reported about 50,000 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 52,200 cases since Tuesday. There are now nearly 4.7 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On August 5, CDPHE reported 203 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,530 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On August 3, two people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
