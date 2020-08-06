Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.
What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Eagle County reported 20 new cases on Thursday and Pitkin County reported one.
Twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county’s data.
But that number is not included in the county’s total of cases.
“The high number of out-of-county residents who commute to Pitkin County for work and the county’s status as a popular tourism destination plays into this higher rate of community spread — and that this rate will likely stay relatively high for the county because of this dynamic,” reported The Aspen Times.
The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since Wednesday, there have been more than 325 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 49,400.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“Florida added 7,650 coronavirus cases Thursday to push the statewide total to 510,389 infected. And with 120 new virus fatalities reported Thursday, 7,747 Florida residents are now dead.” reported the Orlando Sentinel.
The CDC reported about 53,700 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 54,600 cases since Wednesday. There are now nearly 4.8 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On August 5, CDPHE reported 203 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,530 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On August 3, two people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
