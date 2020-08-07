Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/7/20 Next Update: 8/10/20



What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported six new cases on Friday and Pitkin County reported one. Twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county's data. But that number is not included in the county's total of cases. Pitkin County released on Friday a "Coronameter" with key indicators about the spread of the virus in the community. According to that dashboard, the disease spread is very high, including among visitors. "After concerns arose that a possible COVID-19 cluster had arisen in students and parents of the Early Learning Center — housed in the Yellow Brick schoolhouse on North Garmisch Street — all test results indicated there was no such presence of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus," reported the Aspen Daily News. The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Thursday, there have been 360 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 49,800. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!. Texas reported more than 7,000 new cases on Friday. There are now more than 474,500 cases and more than 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas. “Health officials said hospitalizations continue to be elevated, with 630 in Dallas County on Thursday. The county reported 459 emergency-room visits for symptoms of the virus, or about 21% of all visits,” reported The Dallas Morning News. “COVID-19 diagnoses have been confirmed in at least 174 more children since July 1, according to the county’s update Friday. Over 2,514 children have been diagnosed with the disease, including 61 who were hospitalized.”

The CDC reported about 55,800 new cases nationwide on Friday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 61,500 cases since Thursday. There are now more than 4.8 million cases in the country.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Tuesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 7, CDPHE reported 201 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,580 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 3, two people died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,730 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

