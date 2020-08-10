Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/10/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 16 new cases since Friday and Eagle County reported six and Pitkin County four new ones. Twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county’s data. But that number is not included in the county’s total of cases. Pitkin County released on Friday a “Coronameter” with key indicators about the spread of the virus in the community. According to that dashboard, the disease spread is very high, including among visitors. The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.

The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Friday, there have been more than 1,100 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 51,000. Statewide, the number of tests coming back positive decreased from about 4.8% to 2.8% on Friday. Since then, the positivity rate has been stable. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. "The number of Texans being tested for the coronavirus has fallen sharply in recent weeks, a trend that has worried public health experts as officials consider sending children back to school while thousands more Texans are infected each day," reported The Texas Tribune. The percentage of tests yielding positive results in Texas went from 14% to 20% within two weeks, while the number of tests administrated dropped by 42%, according to The Texas Tribune.

The CDC reported about 48,700 new cases nationwide on Monday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 41,800 cases since Sunday. There are now more than 5 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/ ; images/co/covid_cases_15953675992880/Story1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Monday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 10, CDPHE reported 185 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,600 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 9, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,740 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project

Today’s Media Selection