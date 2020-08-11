Tracking the curve

Latest Update: 8/11/20 Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported four new cases since Monday, Eagle County reported three and Pitkin County reported two. Twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county's data. But that number is not included in the county's total of cases. Pitkin County released on Friday a "Coronameter" with key indicators about the spread of the virus in the community. According to that dashboard, the disease spread is very high, including among visitors. Jon Peacock, the county's manager, said to the board of county commissioners' work session on Tuesday that Pitkin County is working with Eagle and Garfield counties to release a regional coronameter. The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.

The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising. Since Monday, there have been more than 200 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 51,400. Statewide, the number of tests coming back positive decreased from about 4.8% to 2.8% on Friday. Since then, the positivity rate has been stable. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Please subscribe to Aspen Journalism's newsletters - daily, weekly or monthly - your choice!. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. The number of daily cases in Arizona is decreasing. The state reported more than 1,200 new cases on Tuesday compared to more than 4,700 cases for a single day in late June. “Of known test results from last week, 8% have come back positive, according to the state. Johns Hopkins University calculates Arizona’s seven-day moving average of percent positives at 12.6% and shows it is trending downward,” reported azcentral.

The CDC reported about 40,500 new cases nationwide on Tuesday. The COVID Tracking Project reported an increase of about 55,600 cases since Monday. There are now more than 5 million cases in the country.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/ ; images/co/covid_cases_15953675992880/Story1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Monday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 10, CDPHE reported 185 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been more than 6,600 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 9, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,740 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

