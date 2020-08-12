Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Pitkin County reported two since Tuesday. There are now 190 COVID-19 cases in the county.
At least twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county’s data.
But that number is not included in the county’s total of cases.
COVID-19 affects disproportionally the Latino and Hispanic population.
About 24% of the confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino in Pitkin County, where they only account for 10.5% of the county population, according to the Census.
In Garfield County, 69.4% of the cases are Hispanic or Latino, while they represent only 20.3% of the county population, according to the Census.
The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since Tuesday, there have been more than 200 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 51,700.
CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“Coronavirus cases among children and teenagers are surging in California, up 150% last month, a rate that outpaces COVID-19 cases overall and establishes minors as a small but growing share of the state’s COVID-19 cases,” reported the Los Angeles Times. “That number is continuing to climb, with more than 50,000 cases among children and teenagers in California this week, representing about 9.5% of total cases, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.”
The CDC reported about 55,700 new cases nationwide on Wednesday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 55,700 cases since Tuesday. There are now more than 5.1 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Wednesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On August 12, CDPHE reported 184 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been about 6,700 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On August 9, two person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,740 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
