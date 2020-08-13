Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?
Garfield County reported 11 new cases since Wednesday, Eagle County reported seven new ones and Pitkin County did not report any new cases on Thursday.
At least twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county’s data.
But that number is not included in the county’s total of cases.
COVID-19 affects disproportionally the Latino and Hispanic population.
About 24% of the confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino in Pitkin County, where they only account for 10.5% of the county population, according to the Census.
In Garfield County, about 69% of the cases are Hispanic or Latino, while they represent only 20.3% of the county population, according to the Census.
The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.
The New York Times’ map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties are rising.
Since Wednesday, there have been more than 400 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 52,200.
CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April.
Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona.
“California became the first state to surpass 600,000 coronavirus cases, an NBC News tally of data determined Thursday,” according to NBC News.
While the state’s data indicate 593,141 cases on Thursday, The New York Times database also confirmed NBC’s data.
“With more than 10,800 fatalities, the state now ranks third in the country for the worst death toll, behind New York and New Jersey, which were overwhelmed with cases in the spring but have since managed to contain the virus’s spread,” reported The New York Times.
The CDC reported about 56,300 new cases nationwide on Thursday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 52,000 cases since Wednesday. There are now more than 5.1 million cases in the country.
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?
The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Wednesday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.
How many people are in the hospital?
On August 13, CDPHE reported 172 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 6,700 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.
How many people have died from COVID-19?
On August 12, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,760 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.
Selection from John Hopkins Data and The COVID Tracking Project
Today’s Media Selection
Additional Sources
City of Aspen Info
Town of Snowmass Village Info
Pitkin County Info
Pitkin County Data / New Dashboard
Eagle County Info
Eagle County Data
Garfield County
Garfield County Data
The Colorado Sun Data
Washington Post Data
The New York Times Data
ProPublica Data
The Financial Times Data
BBC News
The Denver Post
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Projection
John Hopkins University Data
nCoV2019.live Data
Worldometer: Coronavirus
Other Info
Aspen Valley Hospital
Valley View Hospital
Aspen Community Foundation
Media Sources
Aspen Journalism’s Twitter list of local news outlets and reporters.
Aspen Journalism’s news-aggregation list, “The Bucket.”
The Aspen Times
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Public Radio
KDNK, Carbondale
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Daily
Summit Daily
Steamboat Pilot
Telluride Daily Planet
Colorado Sun
Colorado Independent
Denver Post
Colorado Public Radio
Colorado Politics