Tracking the curve

Aspen Journalism is pulling together data from state and county websites, as well as from other news outlets. This webpage is updated every weekday after 4 p.m.

Only Eagle County reported new cases on Friday, with six new ones. Pitkin County dropped two cases since Thursday, which is probably due to a miscalculation of cases that reside in another county. The 7-day moving average for each county has been decreasing since last week. Fewer cases are getting reported each day.

At least twenty-three visitors have tested positive in Pitkin County since July 10, which represents about 23% of the cases since July 10, according to the county’s data.

But that number is not included in the county’s total of cases.

COVID-19 affects disproportionally the Latino and Hispanic population.

About 24% of the confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino in Pitkin County, where they only account for 10.5% of the county population, according to the Census.

In Garfield County, about 69% of the cases are Hispanic or Latino, while they represent only 20.3% of the county population, according to the Census.

The data does not necessarily reflect the most recent cases as there is a lag in reporting that includes time for test results to come back.