Tracking the curve

What’s noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 data?

Garfield County reported 20 new cases since Friday, Eagle County reported ten new ones. Fewer cases are getting reported each day. Pitkin County only reported one case last week, according to the county’s data. The number of tests coming back positive has dropped in Pitkin and Garfield counties (Eagle County does not release its positivity rate). On average, only 2.13% of the tests came back positive within the last two weeks compared to 7.35% between July 26 and August 9. But only county residents are included in the county’s total of cases.

The New York Times' map of hot spots shows that the numbers of cases in the tri-county region is stable. Since Friday, there have been more than 800 new confirmed cases in Colorado. Confirmed cases statewide now exceed 53,300. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 55% of the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado occurred in a long-term care facility. CDPHE state shows that daily cases have been decreasing since July 27, which the two nearly symmetrical bells or curves in April and July show. This pattern is also found in Pitkin and Eagle counties, while Garfield County has seen since June — and especially July — higher daily case numbers over a longer period of time compared to March and April. Past travel and visitation patterns remain a guide since more people are now coming to Aspen from cities in New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas, and there is more travel in and out of Colorado from neighboring states, including Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, New Mexico and Arizona. Florida reported 2,760 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its lowest number of daily cases in two months.

"The number of test results received also dropped sharply, reaching its lowest point since June 23, indicating one obvious reason for the decline in new cases. But the positivity rate of 8.25% represented a continuation of the lower numbers seen in the past few weeks, and encouraging trends continued in the number of people hospitalized or seeking care in emergency rooms for COVID-like symptoms," reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The CDC reported about 41,900 new cases nationwide on Monday. The COVID Tracking Project also reported an increase of about 37,800 cases since Sunday. There are now more than 5.3 million cases in the country.

Where are the COVID-19 cases in Colorado?

The state’s northwest region, which includes Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, was classified on Friday as “Sustained decline.” This means that “incidence is consistently decreasing,” according to CDPHE.

How many people are in the hospital?

On August 17, CDPHE reported 163 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been about 6,730 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March.

How many people have died from COVID-19?

On August 12, one person died from COVID-19, according to CDPHE. There have been more than 1,770 fatalities due to COVID-19 since March.

